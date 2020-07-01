WANdisco plc: Contract Momentum Including Major Supermarket

SAN RAMON, California, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND) ("WANdisco" or the "Company"), the LiveData company for machine learning and AI, announces that it has signed an initial deal worth up to $1m with a major British supermarket. In addition, there has been strong uptake for the Group's Azure Cloud product, with 11 companies registered in the first month of public preview.

With the completion of this deal with one of the UK's nationwide supermarket chains, WANdisco's technology will be used on-premise for data consistency and then subsequently for migration to the Azure cloud. The supermarket serves millions of customers each week, online and in store, and employs over 400,000 people throughout the UK.

Since entering public preview on 1 June 2020, the Company's Microsoft Azure LiveData Platform has registered 11 companies for the service. This strong momentum during public preview is in line with the Group's expectation to sign 50 new customers within the first 12 months of operation.

WANdisco CEO and Chairman David Richards, commented:

"This deal with one of the UK's largest supermarkets reflects trends across the global retail industry to harness the power of big data and analytics through the cloud. With the backdrop of COVID-19, retailers are fast tracking their cloud journeys as digital and physical commerce become ever more intertwined. Our momentum registering new customers for our embedded product, with eleven signing in the first month of operation, provides further confidence in our partner led strategy."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company for machine learning and AI. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com.

