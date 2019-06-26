WANdisco plc: $750k China Contract

SAN RAMON, California, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the live data company, has secured a contract with one of the largest manufacturers of mobile handsets in the world, based in China (the "Client"). The agreement is valued at approximately $750k and will see the Client deploy the Company's patented Fusion platform ("Fusion").

The Fusion contract is a limited perpetual license, with opportunity for growth over time, as the client's dataset expands in line with its expansion in the global handset market. The contract is the second deal secured directly by WANdisco in the region this year, reflecting the growing demand in China for the Group's solutions.

China represents a significant opportunity for the Company with the cloud marketplace undergoing rapid expansion including the proliferation of multi-cloud uses for technologies such as artificial intelligence and edge computing. Together with its OEM relationship with Alibaba, the Directors believe that the Company is in a strong position to take advantage of the growing opportunity for its solution in Asia.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"We are seeing great promise in the China region, which has adopted data on a mass scale to address the unique challenges of serving a 1.4bn population. This is the second deal secured in the region through our direct sales channel this year, in this instance with one of the world's largest handset manufacturers. Despite China being a complex and often challenging market, we are seeing strong interest in our Fusion technology throughout the region."

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget — across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans – WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

