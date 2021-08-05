WANdisco LiveData Migrator Now Migrates Apache Hive Metadata to AWS Glue Data Catalog

WANdisco strengthens engineering collaboration with AWS to accelerate customers' data science modernization journey seamlessly with zero business disruption

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco , the LiveData company, announced today that its LiveData Migrator platform, which automates the migration and replication of Hadoop data from on-premises to the cloud, can now directly migrate Apache Hive metadata from Hadoop to the AWS Glue Data Catalog , allowing Amazon Web Services (AWS) users to quickly and efficiently maximize their metadata in the cloud. With this added capability, companies can implement an incremental migration strategy that automatically migrates both Hadoop data and Hive metadata as it is generated or modified during the migration process and avoid developing and maintaining custom code for their cloud migration project.

"This new feature further strengthens the API integration between AWS services and LiveData Migrator. AWS users can now quickly derive value from cloud-based data and benefit even more from AWS cloud services," said WANdisco CTO Paul Scott-Murphy. "By directly migrating metadata from Apache Hive to AWS Glue Data Catalog, companies can enjoy the benefits of a cloud-native, managed metadata catalog that is flexible, reliable, and usable for a broad range of AWS services."

LiveData Migrator automates cloud data migration at scale by enabling companies to easily migrate data from on-premises Hadoop-oriented data lakes to any cloud within minutes, even while the source data sets are under active change. Businesses can migrate their data without the expertise of engineers or other consultants to enable their digital transformation. LiveData Migrator works without any production system downtime or business disruption while ensuring the migration is complete and continuous and any ongoing data changes are replicated to the target cloud environment.

With the added benefit of moving metadata to AWS Glue Data Catalog, LiveData Migrator users gain a cloud native metastore for all data assets, regardless of location. The catalog can hold table definitions, job definitions, schemas, and other parameters. Users automatically gain computed statistics with registered partitions to make queries against their data efficient and cost-effective. AWS maintains and manages the service so that users do not need to scale up capacity as demands grow, respond to outages, ensure data resilience, or update infrastructure.

Migrating Hive metadata to the AWS Glue Data Catalog can be achieved by simply defining the Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) target for table content and the AWS Glue Data Catalog for metadata. Users then select the databases and tables they want to migrate and auto-start the migration. All selected existing metadata, and any selected metadata that are modified after the Hive Migration is created would be available for use from any AWS service referencing the AWS Glue Data Catalog. For more information see the article posted on the AWS Partner Network Blog .

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Platform keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

