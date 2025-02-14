Wanda Vista Istanbul and Sichuan Airlines Launch Service Partnership

ISTANBUL, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Wanda Vista Istanbul is pleased to announce a new service partnership with Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. The collaboration will provide tailored accommodation and dining services for flight crews traveling between Chengdu and Istanbul. The initiative reflects Wanda Hotels & Resorts' dedication to delivering superior service quality and exemplifies the commitment of Chinese companies to support and expand their presence in global markets.

Since its opening on October 1, 2021, Wanda Vista Istanbul has set a new standard for luxury accommodations as the first international venture of Wanda Hotels & Resorts under its asset-light strategy. The hotel, designed by the world-renowned architect Philippe Starck, features a striking triangular columnar structure that has become a landmark in Istanbul's dynamic Bagcilar business district. Inside, the design by the Wanda Hotel Design and Research Institute integrates Wanda's signature "Chinese culture" brand identity with local cultural motifs and exotic aesthetic elements, creating a captivating ambiance. Wanda Vista Istanbul offers 127 deluxe rooms and 320 premium serviced apartments, complemented by a comprehensive 2,600-square-meter wellness center equipped with a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, spa, swimming pool, and children's playground. The blend of opulent design and world-class facilities ensures an unparalleled experience for all guests, embodying the high standards of service and management that distinguish Chinese luxury hotel brands on the global stage.

On January 31, 2025, the first Sichuan Airlines crew arrived in Istanbul and enjoyed their stay at Wanda Vista Istanbul under the new service partnership. "We are honored to partner with Sichuan Airlines," said Kan Tian, General Manager of Wanda Vista Istanbul. "We are committed to delivering warm and personalized hospitality to the flight crews, ensuring their comfort during their stay. We look forward to extending this experience to more international travelers visiting Turkey."

With the completion of Istanbul's third airport, the city has solidified its role as a global transportation hub, opening up significant market opportunities. Looking ahead, Wanda Vista Istanbul is well-positioned to leverage its unique advantages and showcase its "Chinese Culture" theme by delivering exceptional services and unforgettable experiences to both domestic and international guests.

About Wanda Hotels & Resorts—Founded in 2007, Wanda Hotels & Resorts endeavors to be recognized as one of the world's most valuable asset management companies with a core competency in hotel business. This vision has been achieved through integrated business resources, including hotel design, hotel construction and hotel management based on its core values of "People First – practical care for employees; commitment to all stakeholders and customers", and the corporate motto of "Practical, Innovative, Rooted in China". Wanda Hotels & Resorts currently manages several brands in its portfolio: the luxury brand Wanda Reign, the deluxe brand Wanda Vista, the upper upscale brand Wanda Realm, the upscale select-service brand Wanda Jin, the high-end lifestyle brand Wanda Yi, and the upper mid-scale lifestyle brand Wanda Moments. Wanda Hotels & Resorts currently has 200 hotels in operation, more than 300 hotels in preparation and to be opened, covering more than 200 cities around the world.

About Sichuan Airlines—Sichuan Airlines, known as "The People's Airline for the People," is dedicated to its mission of "Beautiful Sichuan Airlines, Beautiful Travel" and aspires to realize its vision of "Panda Route, Connecting the World." With safety as its core brand value, Sichuan Airlines has maintained 36 years of safe flying since its inception. The airline operates a full fleet of over 200 Airbus aircraft, serving more than 34 million passengers annually. Its route network spans Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, and Africa, offering global travelers aviation services infused with Chinese elements and Sichuan flavor. Sichuan Airlines boasts a brand value exceeding 90 billion yuan. Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Airlines plays a key role in developing the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle. With a strategic nationwide presence and global operations, the airline is integrating into the Belt and Road Initiative through its Panda Route, enhancing the global flow of passengers, cargo, and mail. Sichuan Airlines is committed to establishing itself as a top Chinese airline and a leader in western China, with a focus on diversified and high-quality growth. The airline aims to fulfill the public's aspirations for better travel experiences while contributing to both national and local economic growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613332/image_987033_25820612.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613333/image_987033_25820799.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613334/image_987033_25820815.jpg