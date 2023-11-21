Walmart to Revolutionize Sourcing through Cutting-Edge Initiative with Next-Gen Tech Innovator, Bamboo Rose

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bamboo Rose announced a joint project with retail giant, Walmart, to develop and implement a state-of-the-art enterprise sourcing platform (ESP) revolutionizing the way the company does business with tens of thousands of suppliers around the world. The cutting-edge technology will bring together disparate systems, improving efficiencies and helping the company stay true to its mission of everyday low cost.

Walmart to revolutionize its sourcing strategy with Bamboo Rose.

Through the new ESP, Walmart Sourcing associates around the globe will more easily collaborate with buyers, product development teams and suppliers improving the way the company procures and imports goods for resale. The single sourcing platform creates greater visibility across teams enabling Walmart associates to make more informed purchasing decisions on volume and cost, improving access of goods to other markets and potentially reducing waste in categories such as perishable goods and other sensitive product lines.

The implementation of the ESP solution will streamline the supply chain, eliminating waste in categories such as perishable goods and opening doors for products to be sold in connected markets. Additionally, the implementation will be impactful across all markets and business units in Walmart and Sam's Club.

"At Walmart, we're constantly looking for ways to improve our business so we can help our customers save money and live better. I'm thrilled to be able to work with Bamboo Rose to develop a brand-new ecosystem connecting our global teams with a single platform, empowering us to go beyond simply streamlining information. With this technology, we'll be able to engage with suppliers across multiple growth stages, expand global offerings and make more efficient decisions," said Daniel Berg, Vice President of Product Global Sourcing at Walmart.

"We believe retailers succeed when they collaborate internally and across supplier networks to provide openness and opportunities for collective growth. At Bamboo Rose, we deeply understand the challenges faced by our customers and we craft solutions that drive positive business outcomes for global retailers. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value," said Mike Mattei, Chief Revenue Officer at Bamboo Rose.

Walmart's new global multicategory sourcing approach supports EDLC for customers. The initiative is a win no matter how you look at it; advancing technology, supporting the supplier network, and saving money for families around the world. With a focus on innovation and customers, Walmart is poised to transform the retail industry once again.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Visit bamboorose.com/ or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

