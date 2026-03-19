Wall Street Prep and Financial Edge Bring AI-First Training to Summer 2026 New-Hire Programs

The firms that train analysts at nine of the top ten global investment banks are now embedding AI coaching, tool-specific instruction, and workflow-native prompting across IB, Markets, Private Equity, and Investment Management

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Prep (WSP) and Financial Edge today announced the expansion of their summer new-hire training programs to include AI coaching, client-specific AI tool training, and workflow-integrated prompting curricula across investment banking, markets, private equity, and investment management. WSP and Financial Edge are in active conversations and implementation phases with clients to integrate these offerings into summer programs ahead of the 2026 new-hire class.

Financial institutions face mounting pressure to ensure incoming analysts are productive with AI tools from day one — while simultaneously grappling with the risk that AI adoption, without proper training, erodes the foundational skills that separate strong analysts from dependent ones.

AI-First Without Atrophying the Skills That Matter

"The biggest risk firms face right now isn't that their new hires can't use AI," said Matan Feldman, CEO of Wall Street Prep. "It's that they use it too reflexively — in ways that short-circuit the skill development that makes a great analyst. We've built programs and training solutions to thread that needle."

WSP and Financial Edge's expanded curriculum follows a deliberate three-step sequence: analysts build the skills manually first, then apply AI to the same problem, and then compare outputs and discuss where AI added value, where it introduced risk, and where human judgment was irreplaceable. The structure ensures AI accelerates proficiency rather than being a substitute for it.

AI coaching is embedded throughout as a real-time feedback layer, giving analysts the kind of immediate, personalized reinforcement that senior review provides, at a scale traditional training cannot match.

Trained on the Tools Your Analysts Will Actually Use

No two firms share the same AI stack. WSP and Financial Edge are working directly with clients ahead of each summer program to understand which tools their analysts will use on the desk — and build instruction around that reality, not a generic toolset.

Wall Street Prep and Financial Edge maintain hands-on expertise across all major platforms their clients deploy, including Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Rogo, AlphaSense, Endex, and Shortcut — with an emphasis on practical use cases in finance and a grounded understanding of their capabilities, limitations, and compliance considerations.

"We know what each tool is actually good at, where it falls short, and where it can mislead an analyst who doesn't know what to look for," said Alastair Matchett, Managing Director of Financial Edge. "That's not something you get from a general AI training program. It comes from being embedded in financial workflows every day and staying ahead of how these tools are actually evolving."

Instruction extends to governance and professional norms, including hallucination detection, MNPI restrictions, and the judgment required to know when AI is categorically off-limits. These are not elective topics. They are day-one desk realities.

Working With Clients Now

The expanded offerings are modular and designed to integrate directly into existing WSP and Financial Edge summer programs or be delivered as standalone components. Firms that engage now will have instruction tailored to their specific tools, workflows, and analyst populations before the summer begins.

Firms interested in the 2026 summer training programs can learn more by visiting our website or contact their WSP or Financial Edge relationship manager directly. New inquiries are welcome at team@wallstreetprep.com.

About Wall Street Prep and Financial Edge

Wall Street Prep and Financial Edge are the world's leading providers of financial training for investment banks, private equity firms, and asset managers. Their programs span financial modeling, valuation, M&A and LBO, credit analysis, capital markets, accounting, and now AI-integrated professional skills — delivered in-person, virtually, and through self-study formats globally.

Media Contact:

Andrew Nesbit

anesbit@wallstreetprep.com