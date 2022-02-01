WALL-SMART Launches New Wall Mounts for Discreet Installations of Sonos Soundbars

WALL-SMART's new flush wall mounts for Sonos soundbars minimize the appearance of audio technology in homes where cosmetics are just as important as sound quality.

WALL-SMART® Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts allow Sonos’ popular Beam and Arc Soundbars to be recessed flush inside wall surfaces, giving builders, architects, designers, and integrators an alternative to placing these speakers inside furniture or attaching them directly to displays

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WALL-SMART , the leading manufacturer of innovative mounting hardware that conceals a wide variety of smart devices flush with wall and ceiling surfaces, debuts at IBS 2022, Booth W5779, Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts, a new line of flush wall mounts for Sonos' popular Beam and Arc Soundbars. The mounts enable the soundbars to be recessed within wall surfaces, giving builders, architects, designers, and systems integrators an installation alternative to placing soundbars inside furniture or attaching directly to displays.

WALL-SMART makes the installation of the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars simple for retrofit applications. The wall mounts, which are available in black and white, are covered with an attractive, matching acoustically and IR transparent grille cloth, allowing sound to transmit to the audience unfettered. For convenient and affordable shipping and delivery, the mounts ship as a kit ready to assemble on site. All the materials to build and install the WALL-SMART Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts, as well as detailed instructions and documentation, are included for quick, easy assembly and installation.

"We are thrilled to bring the WALL-SMART Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts to the custom integration and design/build communities. They were developed specifically to provide more options to install Sonos' incredibly popular soundbars into luxury homes to the delight of homeowners," says WALL-SMART Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. "While these Sonos soundbars are beautiful in their own right, sometimes furniture is not desired or possible underneath the display. For these applications, WALL-SMART Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts deliver a clean, minimalist appearance."

Where to See WALL-SMART

IBS 2022 attendees can see WALL-SMART's Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts and other home technology concealment solutions at Booth W5779, as well as at the New Product Zone, which features 75 of the most cutting-edge products for the building industry. To learn more about WALL-SMART's complete portfolio of innovative mounting hardware and view instructional installation videos, go to www.wall-smart.com .

About WALL-SMART Ltd.

WALL-SMART is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, WALL-SMART inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation and fast, hassle-free worldwide shipping, positions WALL-SMART as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.

