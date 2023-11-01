Wall Charger Market to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The wall charger market is driven by factors such increase in use of multiport wall charger due to increase in the demand for smartphones, which is expected to cause the wall charger market to grow significantly during the forecast period

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wall Charger Market by Type (Multiport, Dualport, and Singleport), and Application (Smartphone, Featurephone, Tablet, Smartwatch, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global wall charger market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

A wall charger is a device used to provide electrical power to recharge or power electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. It converts the AC electricity from a wall outlet into the DC electricity required by these devices.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The wall charger market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for smartphones and rise in need for multiport wall chargers. In addition, during the forecast period, the wall charger market is anticipated to benefit from a surge in trends towards electric vehicles. On the other hand, growth in the Wall Charger market is expected to be restrained by high usage of electricity as compared to USB charging.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.9 billion CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 206 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for smartphones Rise in need for multiport wall chargers Opportunities Increase in trends towards electric vehicles Restraints High usage of electricity as compared to USB charging

The multiport segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the multiport segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global wall charger industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used for applications such as cameras, smartphones, tablets and personal computers.

The smartphone segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the smartphone segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global wall charger market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the smartphone segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in high quality videos and audio for the consumer due to the proliferation of 5G technology in consumer electronics during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global wall charger market revenue. Moreover, LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in infrastructure of 5G connectivity towers and increase in installation of electricity generation sources around the region.

Leading Market Players: -

AUKEY International Limited

Belkin

Jasco Products LLC

Anker Innovations

Incipio

360 Electrical

Atomi Inc.

IClever

Scosche Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global wall charger market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the wall charger market size, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wall charger market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing wall charger market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the segmentation assists to determine the prevailing wall charger market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wall charger trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Wall Charger Market Key Segments:

By Type

Multiport

Dualport

Singleport

By Application

Smartphone

Featurephone

Tablet

Smartwatch

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

