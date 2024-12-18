WAISL Introduces Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAISL is pleased to announce the unveiling of its Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Hyderabad International Airport in India.

The groundbreaking solution was unveiled by the Honourable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu who praised the pioneering efforts of the Chairman and leadership of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad and their technology partners.

Rishi Mehta, President & CEO of WAISL Ltd WAISL's innovative APOC solution

This is India's first end-to-end fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC that covers the Terminal, Airside and Landside, integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, capable of managing 40+ million passengers annually.

WAISL's innovative APOC solution can significantly benefit UK airports by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing flight delays, and improving passenger satisfaction. By integrating advanced technologies, airports can manage increased passenger volumes, optimise revenue streams, and reduce operational costs, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience.

This deployment ushers in a new era in airport operations, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, AI/ML, video, and Data Analytics.

WAISL had identified and established a key partnership with Kloudspot using their IoT technology for this solution. More recently, WAISL partnered with AWS to further evolve this solution and take it to other airport and transport clients globally. This was launched by AWS via press releases and at their prestigious Re-invent in Las Vegas a few weeks ago.

"At WAISL, we are setting a new benchmark for airports worldwide. We don't just innovate; we transform the boundaries of what's possible. In the digital age, transformative impact stems not from technology alone but from its bold, strategic application to complex operational challenges," said Rishi Mehta, President & CEO of WAISL Ltd.

WAISL's digital solution is designed to deliver significant business advantages for airports. It delivers real-time insights and an automated plan of the day that seamlessly integrates with all systems, predicts potential disruptions, analyses trends, and continuously learns from post-operative analysis for performance optimisation.

"We want to clear the myth and quantify a real achievable business value and RoI to Airport Operators and CxOs who are in various stages of maturity with their APOC strategy. The WAISL digital APOC is one of the first to embrace Total Airport Management, Con-Ops, and IOT/AI/ML technology to drive end-to-end Digital Operations Transformation. This milestone underscores WAISL's commitment to being a preferred digital transformation and innovation partner for airports and the larger aviation and transport industry worldwide," said Preetham Kamesh, acting Global Chief Business Officer of WAISL Ltd.

The business value for airport operations by deploying the solution is derived by enhancing capacity with existing infrastructure, optimising non-aero revenue streams, and lowering costs through improved operational efficiency. The solution empowers airports to handle surges in demand with predictive and prescriptive analytics, ultimately delivering reductions in flight delays and boosting passenger satisfaction. It also provides a truly integrated experience that will fuel the next generation of airport operations, setting a new standard in the UK aviation industry.

About WAISL

At WAISL, we design, implement and integrate technologies with a focus on operations and process efficiencies for airports, airlines, smart cities, energy and hospitality. Our solutions—spanning biometric systems, digital twins, integrated command and control centres, cyber security/sustainability suites, predictive data-driven insights, etc. — work together seamlessly to deliver more innovative, efficient, and intuitive experiences, elevating business outcomes.

WAISL is the primary solutions partner for Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Manohar International Airport, Goa, Bhogapuram International Airport, Kannur International Airport, and Kuwait International Airport. We manage and service 135+ million passengers and 80+ airlines, integrating and deploying 2000+ applications vendor-agnostically in highly complex technology-converging ecosystems. This excellence in managed services delivered by WAISL has enabled our partner airports to be rated amongst the best-in-class service providers by Skytrax and ACI awards.

