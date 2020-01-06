W. P. Carey Announces Investments Totalling €253 Million ($282 Million)

Brings Total Investment Volume for the Fourth Quarter to Approximately €366 Million ($410 Million) and for 2019 to €777 Million ($870 Million)

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specialising in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced six investments completed during the 2019 fourth quarter totalling approximately €253 million ($282 million) and more than 251,000 square metres (2.7 million square feet). The investments are located in the U.S. and Europe and are diversified across property types. The properties are triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted-average lease term of approximately 20 years.



Together with completed capital investment projects and other investments, this activity brings total investment volume for the 2019 fourth quarter to approximately €366 million ($410 million) and for the full year to €777 million ($870 million).

Recent investments completed during the 2019 fourth quarter include:

€84 million ( $94 million ) sale-leaseback of a 111,500 square metre (1.2 million square foot) logistics and distribution facility net leased to a well-known S&P 500 manufacturing company. The facility is the tenant's second largest distribution centre in the U.S., used primarily for distribution to its east coast markets and South America . It is located in the greater Charlotte area on the border of North and South Carolina in close proximity to key transportation routes, including Interstate 485 and Interstate 77. The lease is guaranteed by the tenant's parent company, which is rated A by Standard & Poor's and Baa1 by Moody's. The asset is triple-net leased for a period of 12 years with fixed annual rent escalations.



Gino Sabatini, Head of Investments, W. P. Carey, said: "Today's announcement is a great example of the benefit of having on-the-ground teams in the U.S. and Europe with the local expertise and networks needed to efficiently close deals in accordance with the unique structuring and critical timing requirements of companies. The end of the year is often our most active period given our track record of timely execution and our ability to work with a range of tenants across diverse property types, geographies and industries. We're thrilled to add these high-quality assets to our growing portfolio, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the New Year."

About W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,204 net lease properties covering approximately 138 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Sabatini are examples of forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause W. P. Carey's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate; the supply of and demand for commercial properties; interest rate levels; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or that costs may be greater than anticipated. For further information on factors that could impact W. P. Carey, reference is made to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

