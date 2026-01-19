PARIS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNABELLA, a visionary force in K-Beauty, today announces the monumental grand opening of its flagship "W. LUNABELLA" in Paris' historic Le Marais district this March, perfectly timed with Paris Fashion Week. More than a conventional boutique, this sprawling sanctuary is meticulously crafted as a "Total Beauty Solution Hub" – an exquisite fusion of three decades of bridal expertise and pioneering skincare science, designed expressly for the discerning global woman who seeks holistic radiance and transformative well-being.

The 'Glow of a Bride' Reimagined

W. LUNABELLA Elevates K-Beauty: Unveils Premier 'Total Beauty Solution Hub' in Paris' Iconic Le Marais

The 'W' in W. LUNABELLA is a profound nod to 'Wedding,' encapsulating CEO Yumi's unwavering vision: to extend the coveted, flawless complexion once exclusive to brides to every woman, regardless of her journey, who deeply desires radiant, healthy skin. As a veteran makeup artist and the revered founder of Jeju's premier wedding brand 'Muto,' Yumi embarked on a meticulous seven-year journey to develop LUNABELLA, ensuring superior skin health as the bedrock for flawless, long-lasting makeup adhesion.

Revolutionizing Skincare with "Reverse Skincare" Philosophy

The Parisian flagship will proudly introduce LUNABELLA's signature "Reverse Skincare" methodology. This innovative regimen is set to captivate those who demand unparalleled efficacy, crave the purity of natural ingredients, and trust in a scientifically-backed methodology for skin health. Leveraging pristine, potent ingredients sourced from Jeju Island—such as horse oil and Ecklonia cava—and fortified by proprietary "Activity Probiotics" fermentation technology, this approach advocates applying nutrient-rich creams first. This scientifically-backed sequence deeply nourishes the skin barrier, cultivating a resilient, vibrant complexion from within.

An Immersive Journey: Beauty, Fashion, and K-Culture

"W. LUNABELLA" promises an unparalleled, immersive experience, a magnet for global connoisseurs of beauty, luxury, and cultural depth. Patrons will indulge in personalized beauty consultations, premium dress curation, and professional styling sessions. Beyond beauty, the hub will host exclusive K-Culture programs, including captivating Hanbok exhibitions and enriching beauty workshops, inviting visitors to delve into the rich cultural tapestry of Korea through authentic beauty rituals and haute couture. During its grand launch, a special collaboration with "The Goeun Hanbok" will convene global influencers, celebrating the seamless intersection of Parisian elegance and Korean innovation.

Global Ascendancy and Strategic European Foothold

With a proven track record of successful market entries in the U.S., Japan, and Poland, underscored by prestigious certifications like Europe's CPNP and the U.S. FDA MoCRA, LUNABELLA is strategically positioned for exponential global expansion. The Paris flagship represents a pivotal strategic cornerstone, poised to solidify its dominance and leadership within the sophisticated European market.

"W. LUNABELLA is more than a destination; it is a sanctuary designed for the modern woman to reconnect with her authentic essence and rediscover her inherent, timeless radiance," affirms CEO Yumi. "This flagship stands as the quintessential bridge, seamlessly connecting K-Beauty's unparalleled innovation with a sophisticated global lifestyle."

About LUNABELLA:

LUNABELLA is a pioneering K-Beauty brand dedicated to cultivating radiant skin through innovative science and pristine natural ingredients, rooted in three decades of bridal beauty expertise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864050/1.jpg