W. L. Gore & Associates Enhances GORE® VIABAHN® Endoprosthesis Portfolio With Lower Profile Delivery

"The story of the GORE ® VIABAHN ® Endoprosthesis is a story of physician collaboration across four patient-centric indications and of proving performance over and over," said Benjamin Beckstead, Gore Vascular Category Leader.

Since its EU launch in 1996, the device has evolved with numerous enhancements and supported hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide. Currently, the VIABAHN® Device is used in various clinical indications such as in superficial femoral artery (SFA) lesions, iliac lesions, in-stent restenosis of SFA lesions and AV Access circuit lesions.*

For more information, visit https://www.goremedical.com/eu/products/viabahn

* For complete indications and other important safety information for Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions for Use (IFU).

1. Applegate RJ, Sacrinty MT, Kutcher MA, et al. Trends in vascular complications after diagnostic cardiac catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention via the femoral artery, 1998 to 2007. JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions 2008;1(3):317-326.

Gore engineers medical devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 50 million medical devices implanted over the course of more than 45 years, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration we are improving lives.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion.

gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, Together, improving life, PROPATEN, VIABAHN and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628622/GORE_VSX_LDPro_final_highres.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340166/W_L_Gore_and_Associates_Logo.jpg

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates