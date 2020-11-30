W. L. Gore & Associates Announces Encouraging Six-Month Results With Its Novel Biosynthetic Tissue Valve

Early Feasibility Study subjects ranged in age from 6 to 17 years old with an average age of 11.5 ± 3.7 years old. There were seven males and nine females with various forms of underlying congenital heart disease requiring operation for initial or repeat replacement of the pulmonary valve and right ventricular outflow tract (RVOT). The primary endpoint, a composite of freedom from valve-related mortality and device related reintervention at six months, was successfully achieved in all patients. In addition, there was no calcification and/or endocarditis detected on the valves or conduits and excellent hemodynamic performance was demonstrated. Subjects will be followed clinically and with yearly echocardiograms up to five years to further assess longer term performance. Data from this study will be submitted to the FDA to support future consideration of a pivotal investigational device exemption study, potentially leading to commercial approval.

"As has been demonstrated in the literature, current treatment options using biologic tissue leaflets for these procedures have very high failure and reintervention rates particularly in younger patients," said Mark Galantowicz, M.D., the presenting investigator and Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Co-Director of The Heart Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. "These early results are quite encouraging and indicate patients, especially pediatric patients who have traditionally needed multiple open replacements of traditional biologic tissue valves, may soon have a new option available."

The Early Feasibility Study evaluated Gore's Pulmonary Valved Conduit device in patients whose native pulmonary valve or previously repaired RVOT required replacement or reconstruction with a valved conduit. Patients in need of RVOT reconstruction are most often younger patients and have underlying complex congenital heart defects. If left untreated, native pulmonary valve regurgitation or progressive RVOT obstruction typically leads to shortness of breath, lower quality of life and damage to the right ventricle. Even after effective initial replacement, many patients with these conditions will undergo multiple open-heart surgeries for replacement of failed or outgrown conduits throughout their childhood and teenage years. Early conduit failure necessitates additional conduit replacements which further contribute to the adverse effects of the underlying disease on quality of life and long-term survival.

Leveraging its 60-year legacy of material science expertise, Gore is hopeful the potential calcification resistance and durability of its biosynthetic leaflets could reduce risks related to premature graft failure in these patient populations. "Having been a pediatric heart surgeon, I appreciate the need for durable options to treat these challenging patients," commented John Laschinger, M.D., Gore's Cardiac Chief Medical Advisor. "Today, even using the best options available, conduit failure can occur in under 2 years, and multiple reoperations are often necessary. We are hopeful this purpose-built heart valve solution may provide step-wise improvement for patient care."

