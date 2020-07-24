Vype is Focused on Quality and Safety Standards as Stores Reopen

The E-Cigarette Brand's Commitment to Rigorous Testing and Safety Procedures is a Driving Force Behind its Business

LONDON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vype, a global e-cigarette brand, recently introduced extensive hygiene measures as the brand reopens stores to consumers.

A total of 598 BAT-owned retail stores across Europe have reopened – 445 in Poland, 100 in Germany and 53 in the UK.

Across all properties, BAT has implemented appropriate Covid-19 safety measures to protect customers and employees. These measures include POS shields, face masks and hand sanitizer throughout the stores. In addition, staff are undergoing extensive training and stores are providing detailed consumer updates, so all are informed and prepared for changes to the retail experience.

Vype has a commitment to the safety of its products and adult vapers globally. Since launching its first e-cigarette in the UK in 2013, Vype has made impressive progress, now offering a range of rigorously tested products like its Vype ePod and Vype ePen3 in more than 40 countries around the world. Its R&D center in Southampton, UK, acts as the central safety hub, ensuring its batteries, devices and e-liquids are high quality and rigorously tested.

"We have heard positive feedback from colleagues and shopping center mall management to the new safety and hygiene initiatives," says Elly Criticou, Vype Category Director, British American Tobacco. "Our staff are excited to reopen and feel that the new health and safety measures are creating a safe and comfortable environment for employees and customers."

To ensure its commitment to quality, consistency and safety, over 100 tests are carried out on its Vype products during development and production – be that on the device itself, eliquids intended for use with the Vype device, or combined testing of the device and e-liquids. This includes the testing of a minimum of 50 compounds in the generated vapour from each device using sample Vype e-liquids. All Vype devices are evaluated and certified* by independent certified body test laboratories.

"With the increasing focus on the safety of vapour products, we want consumers to feel confident in the quality of our products and that robust procedures have been implemented across the entire supply chain," says Criticou. "From product handling and deep cleaning of facilities to an increase in online direct-to-consumer subscription and purchasing options, the safety of our employees, customers and communities continues to be our top priority.'

In addition to Vype's commitment to ensure that its safety standards align with the guidance provided by public health and government organizations. Vype has also won the e-cigarette category at this year's UK Product of the Year awards for the second year running – the UK's largest consumer survey of product innovation - for Vype ePen3 and Vype ePod respectively.

About British American Tobacco: British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 53,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products.

* An internationally recognised conformity assessment scheme for mutual acceptance of test reports and certificates dealing with the safety of electrical and electronic components, equipment and products.

