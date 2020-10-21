Vype and The Fratellis Launch Global Competition to Give Up-and-Coming Artists and Bands the Chance of a Lifetime

Not to be missed, this exclusive competition offers a chance to win a worldwide deal to release a single with Cooking Vinyl records, which has worked with greats including: The Fratellis, The Prodigy, The Psychedelic Furs, Passenger. This once in a lifetime prize also features a studio session to record the artist or band's winning single, which will be mixed by famous Los Angeles-based producer/mixer, Tony Hoffer.

The winner will also get the opportunity to work with The Fratellis themselves including one-on-one time with the band through an online masterclass and an incredible, money-can't-buy slot on their virtual gig! To get involved, upcoming talent are invited to submit their tracks via @Vype_worldwide Instagram page, with both the shortlist and the final selection being chosen by The Fratellis themselves.

This whole experience will be professionally marketed, including the creation of a music video of the unknown talent's record. As well as this, a behind-the-scenes style video with The Fratellis will be shared across Vype and The Fratellis' social channels for the world to see.

"Vype is dedicated to creating unique moments of inspiration and creativity and we're thrilled to be able to launch a competition such as this to give one lucky talent a chance of a lifetime! Inspiring and allowing artists to pursue their dreams is something we firmly believe in and we're very much looking forward to working closely with The Fratellis on this" says Elly Criticou, Vapour Category Director, BAT.

The Fratellis are a multi-platinum Scottish rock band from Glasgow, formed in 2005. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli. The Fratellis have announced that their sixth studio album, titled Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, to be released on April 9th 2021, alongside a full UK and European tour.

The competition is running until 28th October and entries should be made via Vype's Instagram (@Vype_worldwide). Make sure you read the T&Cs (+ Privacy Notice) before you get started, which you can find here.

