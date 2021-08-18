VVDN Technologies Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Expand Opportunities for Advanced AI-Enabled Camera & Vision Applications

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a provider of AI-enabled computer vision solutions powered by the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform.

The NPN program is designed to help partners expand the usage of NVIDIA-based solutions, platforms, and technologies, and provide end customers with a world-class solution and support experience. As part of the NVIDIA Jetson partner ecosystem, VVDN can leverage the powerful GPU-accelerated edge computing capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson lineup including Jetson AGX Series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano to develop and manufacture next-gen innovative AI/ML based camera and vision solutions for its customers.

NVIDIA Jetson is the leading AI-at-the-edge computing platform with over half a million developers and a strong partner ecosystem. With pre-trained AI models, developer SDKs and support for cloud-native technologies across the full Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and AI developers can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting robotics, AIoT, smart cities, healthcare, industrial applications, and more. Cloud-native support helps manufacturers and developers implement frequent improvements, improve accuracy, and use the latest features with Jetson-based edge AI devices.

Joining the NPN positions VVDN to provide a host of enhanced services including product engineering, AI/ML algorithm development, as well as manufacturing services to customers/OEMs/System Integrators/ISVs with accelerated time to market. VVDN is offering AI-based vision solutions powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform, including carrier boards, edge gateways as well as edge AI cameras which are production-ready solutions available for customers.

VVDN's design and manufacturing capabilities of world-class cameras and vision products includes edge AI boxes, system on modules (SOM) and boards, 360-degree high-end multi-imager cameras, NVRs/DVRs and thermal cameras with video analytics for use in automotive ADAS, traffic safety, security, smart cities, industrial vision, video conferencing, retail applications and more.

Arun Kumar PB, Sr. Director - Vision, VVDN Technologies said: "VVDN's Vision Business Unit has invested heavily on AI/ML and computer vision algorithms targeting industries including security, smart cities, retail, automotive, medical as well as industrial. Joining the NPN as an NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem partner further helps our efforts as we get access to all the SDKs as well as exposure to new platform introductions. This will help us cater to our customers' need for more complex AI-enabled applications across the globe."

VVDN possesses strong expertise in Image/ISP Tuning, Video Stitching, Sensor Integration, AI/ML Integration, Video Analytics, Voice Integration and Video Cloud. VVDN's manufacturing facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art SMT lines, product assembly areas, ISO Class 6 and 8 Clean Room and R&D, Testing and Video labs for Next-gen product innovation.

About VVDN:

VVDN is a leading Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking and Wi-Fi, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Global Innovation Park, Manesar, India and its North America HQ is located in San Jose, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. With more than 6000 employees, VVDN has 10 advanced Product Engineering Centers in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN's 5 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Product Assembly Factory, Die Casting facility and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully complied to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

