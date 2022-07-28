VVDN Inks Contract with C-DAC to Manufacture India's first indigenously designed HPC server

GURUGRAM, India, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing and digital services and solutions, today announced that it has signed a contract with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), for manufacturing of India's first indigenously designed High Performance Computing (HPC) servers 'RUDRA,' in presence of the Hon'ble MeitY Secretary, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The 'RUDRA' HPC servers, designed by C-DAC, will be manufactured by VVDN under National Supercomputing Mission and is planned to be used in C-DAC's 'PARAM' series of Supercomputers. A wide spectrum of sectors, including High Performance Computing (HPC) systems, hyperscale data centres, edge computing, banking & commerce, manufacturing, oil & gas industry and healthcare, can benefit from the indigenously-built server.

VVDN has established a complete manufacturing set up with SMT lines capable of handling board sizes up to 850 mm x 560 mm. The company also has a big mechanical infrastructure with tooling and injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, dedicated assembly lines, robust testing, validation and reliability set up. VVDN comes with expertise in doing the design, development and manufacturing of servers such as rack storage servers, communication servers, etc. While working in the datacenter space, VVDN has its own IPs for OvS and SSL for network compute.

Recently, VVDN was approved under PLI scheme for IT Hardware which includes the manufacturing of server, laptops, tablets, all-in-one desktops, etc. VVDN has also been approved under 3 other PLIs by the Govt. of India in the space of Telecom and Networking equipment manufacturing, White Goods manufacturing and Automobile and Auto components manufacturing.

Nitin Jain, VP-Business Development 5G & Datacenter, India and EMEA, VVDN Technologies said, " It is a matter of great pride for VVDN to do the manufacturing of RUDRA 1U and 2U HPC servers - India's first ever indigenous designed server for C-DAC. VVDN is deeply committed to doing server manufacturing in India and has set up best-in-class infrastructure to do end-to-end manufacturing including PCBA, mechanical - sheet metal fabrication, testing & validation as well as certification. This collaboration with C-DAC is the testimony of the advancement towards strengthening Indian research and development by doing indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective servers which can be called as DESIGN and MAKE in INDIA."

