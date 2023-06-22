VUZ On Path To Be The First Entertainment Immersive App On Apple Vision Pro

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VUZ, the leading immersive social app, is on the path to becoming the first entertainment immersive app on the newly revealed Apple Vision Pro.

With the integration of VUZ's cutting-edge technology and Apple's state-of-the-art Vision Pro, users will experience a new level of immersive realism. Whether exploring XR or immersive digital worlds, VUZ's immersive social app will transport users to new dimensions of entertainment.

Khaled Zaatarah, the founder of VUZ, commented: "VUZ is honored to have been selected and invited to the Apple headquarters. It was a surreal experience and moment to meet Tim Cook."

"With the possible integration of VUZ on Apple Vision Pro, the possibilities for immersive experiences are endless. The combination of augmented reality and immersive reality will bring about a new level of engagement and interactivity that has never been seen before. The integration of XR technology into our daily lives will transform the way we interact with the world around us. We look forward to seeing what new developments will come from this collaboration and how it will shape the future of immersive spatial experiences," Zaatarah adds.

Apple Vision Pro is an innovative spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. With its sleek design and powerful features, it's no wonder that this new invention has already generated so much buzz in the tech industry.

VUZ, which was known previously as 360VUZ, bridges the gap between the physical and virtual worlds to offer the biggest premium immersive content library in the world with more than 20,000 pieces of exclusive premium immersive content and with over 1 billion views covering entertainment, creators, and sports segments, and XR, VR, and AR experiences from virtually anywhere in the world.

In 2022, The VUZ immersive social app won the Tech Company of the Year Award by Tech Entrepreneur Awards and has raised over $30 million since inception backed by strategic investors. The immersive media platform will leverage its partners' infrastructure to expand into countries globally.

