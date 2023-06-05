VUSE, PRINCIPAL PARTNER OF THE McLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM, PARTNERS WITH A SAUDI FEMALE ARTIST TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST ARTIST RESIDENCY FOR UNDERREPRESENTED CREATIVES

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vuse and the McLaren F1 Team mark the launch of the inaugural Driven by Change residency at Studio Thirteen by awarding a female Saudi artist a career-enhancing residency programme in the latest phase of the Driven by Change initiative.

Driven by Change artist in residence, Nujood Al-Otaibi and mentor, Rabab Tantawy at Studio Thirteen

Artist, Nujood Al-Otaibi, who creates artworks inspired by her hearing impairment, is the latest creative to join the Driven by Change community, designed by Vuse, the no.1 global vape brand*, and its partner, the McLaren Formula 1 Team. The programme champions underrepresented creatives across the globe offering unparalleled opportunities leveraging the global platform of motorsports to showcase their work.

During the artist residency, Nujood will have access to the newly created Driven by Change residency: a funded studio space housed in Studio Thirteen in Dubai, the home of artist Rabab Tantawy, who designed the McLaren car livery at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which kick-started the Driven by Change initiative.

With affordable studios becoming harder to find, this studio space aims to provide a creative hub for artists like Nujood to hone their craft. Here, Nujood will be able to display her work and will be offered mentorship to further develop her artistic skills. She will have the creative freedom to produce unique pieces of art inspired by her culture and her life journey, some of which will be linked to the McLaren F1 Team throughout the year.

The Jeddah-based artist's skills were borne from an early age, as her father, also an artist, encouraged her to draw. Nujood's artistic journey began with the loss of her hearing around the age of five, and ever since she's been expressing her feelings through the medium of art. Focusing mainly on oil paintings and mixed media collages, Nujood's art touches on memory, identity, and how sound translates to a canvas. She takes pride in representing Saudi Arabia in the arts on a global scale, encouraging all emerging artists and those with disabilities to express themselves through creativity.

Nujood Al-Otaibi comments: "I am honoured to be the first artist in residence at the Driven by Change residency at Studio Thirteen. Through the residency, I want to not only expand my wings by exploring other styles of painting, but I would also like to inspire others. Showcasing that disabilities do not curb creativity and should in fact be seen as a gateway rather than a barrier to success."

Going beyond the residency, the studio will also host a series of creative masterclasses to inspire the creative community, something that Studio Thirteen's founder, Rabab Tantawy, feels very passionate about. The masterclasses will offer access to experts, to learn new skills, cross-network and share tips.

Rabab Tantawy comments: "I am proud to carry forward the momentum of the Driven by Change initiative that we started together in 2021. This time, our commitment to change extends its reach, embracing the talented artists within our local community. We are excited to welcome the new artist in residence to Studio Thirteen, creating an environment that fosters creativity, growth, and collaboration. Together, we will empower artists, uplift their voices, and continue to be catalysts for transformative change."

Building upon Vuse's decade-long legacy of supporting creative talent and charging beyond in creativity, the launch of the Driven by Change residency at Studio Thirteen is a true representation of the legacy that Vuse and McLaren's Driven by Change initiative has built thus far.

John Beasley, Global Director of Consumer Experience at BAT comments: "Today is a huge milestone for Driven by Change – from giving unprecedented opportunities on a global motorsport stage to underrepresented artists, to now being able to gift a permanent residency programme that makes a difference in their lives, we're delivering on and upscaling our promise to put the creative community first. I can't wait to see the artwork Nujood creates, how her skills and style develop through her residency in 2023, the opportunities that will come her way and what the future holds for her. Watch this space."

Louise McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Marketing, McLaren Racing, said: "We are delighted to be able to continue the legacy of Driven by Change and extend our support to emerging artists through the Driven by Change residency at Studio Thirteen. We are proud to be collaborating with Vuse on such a valuable and unique programme, which aims to put underrepresented artists on a global stage. I am looking forward to seeing the exciting artwork Nujood creates throughout her 2023 residency, and we are thrilled to be able to support her along this journey."

From Colombia to Mexico, Egypt to Lebanon, since its inception, the Driven by Change programme has championed creativity from around the world, and the residency at Studio Thirteen aims to continue this endeavour for years to come, with the ambition being for additional studio spaces to be set up and funded across the globe.

Visit Vuse to discover more about the Driven by Change programme and the artists behind it.

*Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from RRP in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in key vapour markets: USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany as of May 2022.)

About Studio Thirteen

A dynamic studio space located within Dubai's vibrant Al Quoz creative zone. This creative haven is home to a collective of five talented local artists, united by their passion for artistic expression. More than just a conventional workspace, Studio Thirteen fosters an atmosphere of collaboration and creativity, providing artists with the perfect environment to bring their visions to life.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

