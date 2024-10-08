VSPO, the largest esports company in Asia, announces new CEO and international brand alignment to Hero Esports

Dino Ying , Founder and CEO of VSPO, will transition to Executive Chairman, to focus on exploring and creating the next generation of esports products and experiences. Additionally, dedicating more time to the Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), and to support the development of the Esports World Cup and the Olympic Esports Games.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VSPO, the largest esports company in Asia, is pleased to announce the transition of Dino Ying to Executive Chairman following eight years as CEO, after founding the company in 2016. Danny Tang, Co-Founder, current CFO and Head of Global Strategy Office, will become the company's new CEO.

Dino Ying (right) and Danny Tang (left) Danny Tang, the new CEO of Hero Esports (VSPO)

Dino will use his new position to explore and create the next generation of esports products and experiences. He will also play a key role in growing the Esports Asian Champions League (ACL). Launched by VSPO in September 2024, the ACL is Asia's premier international, multi-title esports tournament.

As a key figure in the modern esports industry, Dino will also use his reach and influence to support and grow global esports events such as the Esports World Cup, of which VSPO is a core partner, working closely with international governing bodies including, but not limited to, the Esports World Cup Foundation and the International Olympic Committee.

Danny's elevation to CEO following 8 years as CFO, will continue to see her drive growth across all aspects of the business which has transformed the company into a market-leading organization since its inception. This included a successful fundraising of over US$1 billion across VSPO and its sister company and global video games developer Hero Games.

As the lead on VSPO's global expansion strategy, Danny has played a pivotal role in securing strategic partnerships with major international organizations such as Google as well as helping the company launch its business in key markets such as Saudi Arabia. Prior to co-founding VSPO, Danny worked at the US and China offices of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. from 2007 to 2010 and served as Vice President at China Development Bank Capital between 2010 and 2014. She holds a BA in Economics & Mathematics from Bryn Mawr College and a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University.

Luying Wang, VSPO's Group Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, Finance and Legal, will become the company's Acting CFO.

International brand alignment

VSPO is also pleased to announce that it will be renamed to Hero Esports, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks. This change will better align VSPO with its existing domestic name and, in doing so, support a global growth strategy that is underpinned by cohesion and brand unity.

Commenting on his new position and the brand alignment, Dino said: "This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for VSPO, soon to be Hero Esports. The launch of the ACL has the potential to be a further catalyst for not only the growth of our company, but also the broader esports industry. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Danny and the team, as well as on the ACL's development, engaging with international organizations to support the continued development of the esports industry and all those involved in it."

Danny added: "I am thrilled to be able to build upon the great work accomplished by Dino during his time as CEO, as we continue to identify attractive opportunities that will drive the company's global expansion. We are very excited about our growth prospects and building a leading global esports platform that fosters a vibrant and inclusive environment, where players and fans alike can thrive."

About VSPO (soon to be Hero Esports)

Founded in 2016, VSPO is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. As a private company, VSPO counts Savvy Games Group and Tencent, among others, as investors, with Kuaishou and Huya as strategic partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, with offices and teams based in a dozen countries, VSPO is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. VSPO also worked with the world's top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings' KPL series and PUBG's PGC series, among many others.

VSPO is also a pioneer in the commercialization of esports tournaments worldwide and was among the first to start helping brands to tap the power of esports in their integrated marketing strategies, including partnerships with notable clients, including McDonald's, VIVO, OPPO, Pudong Development Bank, BMW, HLAJEANS, and others, to facilitate the commercialization of esports.

Following VSPO's acquisition of Famulei, the leading livestreaming talent agency in Asia, and Banana Culture, a trendsetting esports startup, VSPO launched VSPO+, a content matrix brand that manages and represents more than 15,000 artists. https://vspo.gg/

About Dino Ying

Dino Ying is Founder, Executive Chairman and former CEO of VSPO, the largest esports company in Asia that focuses on expanding and enriching the global esports ecosystem. He started his career as a banker at Standard Chartered before entering the mobile games business as President of China Mobile Games Entertainment. Now a pioneer in the esports industry, Dino is Vice President of the Global Esports Federation, the world's leading esports federation. In 2015, Dino also founded Hero Games, the global games developer and publishing company.

About Danny Tang

Danny Tang is Co-Founder and CEO of VSPO. She was formerly VSPO's CFO and Head of Global Strategy Office. Danny plays a pivotal role in shaping the strategic vision of the company, guiding its growth across multiple markets. Before joining VSPO, Danny worked at the US and China offices of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. from 2007 to 2010 and served as Vice President at China Development Bank Capital between 2010 and 2014. She holds a BA in Economics & Mathematics from Bryn Mawr College and a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University.

In 2022, Danny was recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian-Pacific Women-Powered Leaders by J.P. Morgan and Ernst & Young. In 2024, she was inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame by the renowned esports media outlet Esports Insider.

About Luying Wang

Luying Wang is Acting CFO of VSPO. She has held various roles during her seven years at VSPO, most recently Group Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, Finance and Legal. Before joining VSPO, Luying worked in investment banking at BNP Paribas and CCB International in Hong Kong. Luying holds a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in Accounting and Finance from Georgetown University and is a U.S. certified public accountant (AICPA).

