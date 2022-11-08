VRF Systems Market is Likely to be Valued at US$ 16.6 Bn in 2022 & is Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 6% to Exhibit a Growth of US$ 29.8 Bn During Forecast Period of 2022-32 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Complicated, Tedious and expensive installation is anticipated to curb the sales of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems. North America is a growing VRF systems market with an approximate revenue of 15%. Europe is the second leading VRF systems market with a revenue of 24%.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market is worth US$ 16.61 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 29.89 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2032.

Expanding construction sector along with energy-efficient products and technologies are expected to keep the momentum going for VRF systems market. Also, end-consumers are into acceptance of wireless control systems to monitor indoor units at workplaces, homes, and various referral areas.

At the same time, higher investment costs coupled with dearth in understanding of the advantages offered by VRF systems is likely to restrain the VRF systems market in the forecast period.

Also, the emerging economies are pretty slow with respect to adoption of digitization.

This is another factor bound to hamper the VRF systems market. Future Market Insights has enlisted these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled 'Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market'. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants to have it tabled.

Key Takeaways from Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market

The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to it being home to various key players like Daikin, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Toshiba Corporation, along with an ever-increasing adoption of the HVAC systems in various commercial buildings over here.

holds the largest market share due to it being home to various key players like Daikin, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Toshiba Corporation, along with an ever-increasing adoption of the HVAC systems in various commercial buildings over here. North America holds a significant market share due to VRF systems gaining popularity due to simple installation and higher energy efficiency. Along these lines, LG Electronics, since November 2018 , has its V5 multi-variable refrigerant flow systems operational in Canada . It's being made available in the range of 6 to 42 tons, with 3-phase electrical power – 575V, 460V, and 208/230V as heat pump outdoor units.

holds a significant market share due to VRF systems gaining popularity due to simple installation and higher energy efficiency. Along these lines, LG Electronics, since , has its V5 multi-variable refrigerant flow systems operational in . It's being made available in the range of 6 to 42 tons, with 3-phase electrical power – 575V, 460V, and 208/230V as heat pump outdoor units. Europe is expected to hold a remarkable market share going forward due to the fast changing climate.

is expected to hold a remarkable market share going forward due to the fast changing climate. Coming to LATAM, Argentina and Brazil are subject to an ever-increasing investment in development of infrastructure.

and are subject to an ever-increasing investment in development of infrastructure. MEA is expected to pick up pace on the back of Iran , Iraq , the UAE, Kuwait , and Saudi Arabia .

Competitive Systems

Panasonic Corporation, in May 2020 , inked an agreement with Quantum Cooling to distribute VRF systems along with mini-split equipment all across Florida . The latter is known for producing HVAC equipment and the building automation systems.

, inked an agreement with Quantum Cooling to distribute VRF systems along with mini-split equipment all across . The latter is known for producing HVAC equipment and the building automation systems. Panasonic Corporation, in October 2019 , inked a technology agreement with WAT (Welcome Air-tech) to develop sustainable and energy-efficient ventilation and air conditioning solutions to cater to the commercial sector in Southeast Asia .

, inked a technology agreement with WAT (Welcome Air-tech) to develop sustainable and energy-efficient ventilation and air conditioning solutions to cater to the commercial sector in . Daikin Industries, Ltd., in November 2018 , completed acquisition of AHT Group for US$ 747.98 Mn . It is based out of Rottenmann ( Austria ) and engaged in the production, development of refrigeration, and freezing the showcases.

, completed acquisition of AHT Group for . It is based out of Rottenmann ( ) and engaged in the production, development of refrigeration, and freezing the showcases. Fujitsu General Ltd., in October 2018 , did acquire 51% shares in F.G. Europe Italia S.p.A. for nearly US$ 8.48 Mn . F.G. Europe is based out of Greece and basically engaged in the sales as well as aftersales services of the air conditioners in Turkey , Italy , Balkans, and Greece .

, did acquire 51% shares in F.G. Europe Italia S.p.A. for nearly . F.G. is based out of and basically engaged in the sales as well as aftersales services of the air conditioners in , , Balkans, and . Toshiba Carrier Corporation's functionality includes Toshiba's VRF system as well as air-conditioning business. Both – commercial and residential uses are catered to by these VRF systems.

"Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems help in controlling the quantity of refrigerant required at the time of cooling or heating. This factor is bound to help the VRF systems market grow unabated in the forecast period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Segments Profiled in the VRF systems market Survey

By Type:

Heat Recovery System

Heat Pump

By Compressor Units:

Air-Cooled Unit

Water-Cooled Unit

By End User:

Hotels & Restaurants

Residential

Transport

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

The Central Idea

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on type (heat recovery system and heat pump), by compressor units (air-cooled unit and water-cooled unit), and by end-user (transport, residential, and hotels & restaurants).

With advantages like energy savings and high energy efficiency, unparalleled part-load performance, minimum ductwork, and proper zoning control, the global VRF systems market is likely to grow on an impertinent note in the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

