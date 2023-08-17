VPT Announces Release of SVLFL5000 Series of Space-Qualified DC-DC Converters

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVLFL5000 Series of space-qualified DC-DC converters. Characterized by Total Ionizing Dose (TID) performance, including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), to 60 krad, the series is operable over the full military temperature range (-55 °C to +125 °C) with no power derating, and is suited for use in low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), geostationary orbit (GEO), deep space missions, and launch vehicle programs.

SVLFL5000S and SVLFL5000D

The SVLFL5000 Series (120W) has a wide input voltage range of 30 to 60V and comes in single (SVLFL5000S) and dual (SVLFL5000D) outputs. The series will be qualified to MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K pending DLA approval and is designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments, with guaranteed performance using hardened semiconductor components, radiation lot acceptance testing (RLAT) of non-hardened components, and analysis.

"VPT is excited to add the SVLFL5000S/D converters to the SVL families," Vice President of Engineering, Leonard Leslie stated. "These converters are designed to operate up to 100W, and offer additional functionality such as switching frequency synchronization input and output and a current share feature allowing multiple converters to be operated in parallel to scale to higher power applications."

VPT's Vice President, International Sales and Marketing, Malcolm Campbell, added, "With the SVLFL50 family's release, VPT is proud to offer a full line of 50V input DC-DC converters designed specifically for high reliability space applications. Our 50V input product line now ranges from 6W to 100+W of output power in single and dual output models. We also offer a full line of compatible EMI input filters."

The availability of the SVLFL5000 Series is subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188592/VPT_SVLFL5000S_and_SVLFL5000D.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609827/VPT_Logo.jpg

SOURCE VPT, Inc.