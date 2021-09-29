VPT Adds 28 Volt SVL Series to Space Product Line

SVL Series Includes Increased Single Event Effects Capabilities

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVLFL, SVLHF, SVLTR, and SVLSA Series of 28 volt, space-qualified DC-DC converters. With a wide input voltage range of 15 to 50 V, the SVL series of DC-DC converters are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments, with guaranteed performance through the use of hardened semiconductor components, radiation lot acceptance testing (RLAT) of non-hardened components, and analysis.

Characterized by Total Ionizing Dose (TID) performance, including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), increased to 60 krad, the series is operable over the full military temperature range (-55 °C to +125 °C) with no power derating, and is suited for use in low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), geostationary orbit (GEO), deep space missions, and launch vehicle programs.

"The SVL series of isolated DC-DC converters improve on the established legacy designs of the SV series by raising the single event effects capability with no destructive events from LET = 44 MeV/mg/cm2 to LET = 85 MeV/mg/cm2." VPT's Vice President of Engineering, Leonard Leslie stated. "This upgrade to the SV series gives customers a much more robust radiation tolerant option from VPT making the SVL series a cost effective solution for many space applications."

The SVLFL and SVLTR are qualified to MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K, and Radiation Hardness Assurance (RHA) Level R, while the SVLHF and SVLSA have been submitted for qualification.

The availability of the SVL Series is subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

