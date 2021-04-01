VPN Proxy Master Partners with Student Beans to Offer Student Discount in the UK, US, CA, and AU

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN Proxy Master, the fastest secure VPN in the world located in more than 40 locations with more than 6,000 secure servers, this week announced they have partnered with Student Beans to offer a special student discount for all users in the US, UK, CA, and AU.

As part of the promotion, the normal VPN package will be 75% off the two-year plan for students, with a 30-day money-back guarantee if the package is purchased on the website. Additionally, VPN Proxy Master is allowing all students to try it out for 30-days, risk-free.

"Students are a particularly vulnerable part of the internet population, considering that online aggressors could be spying on their personal information and collecting it for some kind of cyber attack," said Lucas Leung, Chief Executive Officer of VPN Proxy Master. "With VPN Proxy Master, we provide a system that encrypts sensitive information, masking identities and locations from the dangers of the web. We believe every student should have access to protection."

Beyond providing personal information protection, VPN Proxy Master allows students to bypass university limitations, geo-targeting, and ISP throttling, the internet can be accessed the way it was meant to be. Additionally, the platform has no advertisements, no data limits, and unlimited bandwidth with 6,000 fast servers that are available for connecting, streaming, browsing, and more.

"We are delighted to tell students that by using our VPN, they can bypass geolocks and watch TV shows and movies in any country, and with any version," said Leung. "We believe that students should be able to enjoy their favorite content, or stream sports, no matter where they are located. The internet has its pros and cons, and we believe our users should be able to access the pros, while blocking the cons."

VPN Proxy Master wants to be transparent with all potential users, that's why they permit full access to all VPN Proxy Master features completely risk-free. If users are not totally satisfied, they can receive a full refund within the first 30-days of usage.

For more information, or to access the student discount today, visit here.

