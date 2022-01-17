VOYCE TOKEN Which Donates to Homeless Charities Worldwide Could Be The Next 100x Crypto Like DOGECOIN

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the advent of Bitcoin and the ever-evolving landscape that is cryptocurrency, people the world over have been focused on making money, and fast! Stories of millionaires and billionaires, day after day. And of course, coins like SHIBA INU, SAFEMOON, ELONGATE, DOGECOIN AND MORE are providing investors with huge returns which can completely secure your financial future in relatively short periods of time. These opportunities are hard to find and all too often people only notice them when it's too late. Had you bought just $100 worth of SHIBA INU on 1st Jan 2021, it would have been worth a staggering $47M in Oct 2021.

So as everyone is racing to unearth the next big mover, VOYCEToken is being hailed as one of the most exciting projects to emerge in this space. Every transaction in VOYCE is taxed and used to fund progressive features like adding to auto liquidity in decentralized exchanges and manual buyback and not to mention charitable donations worldwide, NFT collections and its own blockchain. It is these attributes combined with a vastly experienced team of both technical and commercial entrepreneurs which ensure VOYCEToken is destined for success and growth.

VOYCEToken Advanced Features:

4% Charitable Donation: 4% of transaction is automatically redistributed to a charity wallet. A voting platform, VOYCEVote has been developed to allow VOYCEToken holders to nominate and vote for which global charities receive donations each month. To date, 9 donations have been made by the project to charities around the world.

3% Automatic Liquidity: 3% of every transaction is sent to PancakeSwap for Liquidity. Pancakeswap is a Binance Smart Chain based decentralized exchange that resolves the low liquidity problems of DEXs through a principle known as the liquidity pool. The smart contract deposits 3% from every transaction as $BNB into the liquidity pool to facilitate ongoing trades.

2% Marketing & Technical Development: Working with professional marketing agencies and influencers across the social media spectrum, VOYCEToken is tackling their marketing with a very strategic approach. Already they have been interviewed by NBC Radio and have featured in many top tier news agency sites. The 2% used from transactional tax has also allowed the team to begin development on many features from their tech roadmap including their NFT Marketplace, VOYCEMarket.

Anti-Whale: As much as whales (large investors) can boost a token price, they can also wreak havoc when they sell. To act as a deterrent, the VOYCEToken team have wisely implemented an Anti-Whale feature within the smart contract. This ensures that wallet holders cannot sell amounts higher than 1% of the circulating supply in one transaction.

To increase the Token utility, VOYCEToken has documented one of the most comprehensive tech roadmaps on the market. It's not surprising considering the depth of knowledge and experience in the team. Their CEO is the former Head of Blockchain at one of Irelands largest tech research centres. The COO has over 30 years international commercial experience and the CMO has already been involved in the successful launch of another charity crypto bringing it to a multi-million dollar market cap. Their plans are truly inspiring, and if successful no doubt will ensure VOYCE TOKEN as a stable crypto in the space for many years.

The team are building their own blockchain, called VOYCEChain, to drive an entire eco-system, not only to support crypto transactions but also allowing industry to adapt and integrate their blockchain requirements on VOYCEChain.

VOYCEVote: A voting platform for all VOYCEToken holders to nominate and vote for which global charities receive donations each month ensuring full transparency of raised funds. (https://voycevote.com)

VOYCEMarket: An NFT marketplace which will use VOYCEToken as the transactional currency. (https://voycemarket.com)

VOYCEWallet: Store and trade all your favourite cryptos including VOYCEToken.

VOYCEXchange: An AMM exchange allowing trade of all major currencies along with a host of alt coins. Transaction fees will be limited to 0.05%, one of the lowest on the global market.

VOYCEPay: Spend your VOYCEToken in any retail store globally and withdraw FIAT currency from any ATM.

The entire product spec is designed to co-exist. VOYCEChain will allow other 'genuine' charity cryptos to launch. VOYCEXchange will provide some of the lowest fees in the industry. VOYCEMarket will promote all the latest and greatest NFTs while using VOYCEToken as the transactional currency and sitting on VOYCEChain. And then there's VOYCEPay. Bringing absolute utility to VOYCEToken.

VOYCEToken was founded with 4 core values. CHARITY, COMMUNITY, TRANSPARENCY, LONGEVITY. So if you're looking for a quality project to take your portfolio to the next level, then look no further. VOYCEToken needs to be top of your list!

