VOX Solutions triumphs with quintuple awards in 2023, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a leading innovator in the telecom sector, has set an unprecedented benchmark in 2023 by clinching five prestigious awards, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the industry. The company's unparalleled commitment to excellence and innovation in telecom solutions has been recognized globally, marking a milestone year in its journey.

VOX Solutions triumphs with quintuple awards

This press release is a celebration of VOX Solutions' remarkable achievements in 2023, showcasing its dedication to innovation and excellence in the telecom industry. The company's success in securing multiple awards highlights its commitment to being at the forefront of technological advancements and setting new benchmarks in telecommunications.

Award 1: Best Flash Call Authentication Solution – Platinum Winner at Future Digital Awards

VOX Solutions has been honoured with the Platinum award for the Best Flash Call Authentication Solution at the Future Digital Awards. This accolade underscores VOX Solutions' dedication to enhancing security and user experience in digital communications. The company's innovative approach in leveraging cutting-edge technology to secure telecommunications has set a new industry standard.

Award 2: Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at Future Digital Awards

Furthering its winning streak, VOX Solutions has been recognized as the 'Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation' at the Future Digital Awards. This award celebrates the company's dynamic approach to telecommunications, where it continually pushes the boundaries of innovation.

Award 3: Capacity Media's Power 100 List

Adding to its accolades, VOX Solutions' visionary leadership has been spotlighted with its inclusion in Capacity Media's Power 100 list. This prestigious listing recognizes the most influential and innovative individuals in the global telecommunication industry.

Award 4: Best Solution Provider at the Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards

VOX Solutions' commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in telecommunications has been celebrated at the Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards, where it has been awarded the title of Best Solution Provider. This accolade is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and customer satisfaction.

Award 5: Best AI/ML Innovation at the Global Carrier Awards

The company's pioneering work in AI/ML has been recognized at the Global Carrier Awards, securing the Best AI/ML Innovation award. This reflects VOX Solutions' significant contributions to advancing AI and ML technologies within the telecommunications sector.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, CEO Ehsan Ahmadi commented, "These five awards are not just a recognition of VOX Solutions' innovative efforts but a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in the telecom industry. Our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering top-notch solutions has truly set us apart."

About VOX Solutions

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimizes Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilizes its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318482/Vox_Solutions_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318483/VOX_Solutions_Logo.jpg