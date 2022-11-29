Vox Solutions is exclusive partner in aggregation of the A2P Voice traffic for Megafon Tajikistan, first flash call monetization partnership in the market

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFon Tajikistan (TT Mobile CJSC), the first operator of new digital opportunities and leading mobile telecom operator in Tajikistan, has signed an exclusive partnership with Vox Solutions to help identify Application to Person (A2P) voice (Flash Call) traffic and combat fraudulent routing and illicit bypass attempts, using VOX Solution's VOX360 anti-fraud platform.

According to Juniper Research, the market size of flash calls is estimated to be 5 bn calls in 2022, growing 25+ times over next few years, reaching 128 bn calls in 2026 (128% CAGR).

The VOX360 platform is the most comprehensive A2P traffic (Voice & SMS) protection solution available on the market, enabling mobile operators to detect and block spam and fraudulent traffic before they impact end users, thus optimizing the monetization of their networks. VOX360 is also the only platform in the industry which can mitigate Flash calls as part of its full suite of A2P Voice and SMS anti-fraud solution, which means that potentially, MegaFon Tajikistan will be protected from Flash calls fraudulent activities.

Thanks to the collaboration between MegaFon Tajikistan and VOX Solutions, MegaFon Tajikistan voice A2P traffic will be protected around the clock by sophisticated data analytics, business intelligence, as well as advanced AI-powered fraud protection tools, ensuring it mitigates and prevents costly fraudulent activities in real-time.

Banking, travel, transportation, healthcare and other verticals are increasingly using A2P Voice (Flash Calls) to send notice, authentication and confirmations to their customers. For these companies, Flash Calls real-time identification and termination is therefore a must. The growth of A2P Voice traffic represents lucrative opportunities for mobile operators such as MegaFon Tajikistan, so focusing on protecting their networks from fraudulent attempts of all sorts to guarantee a reliable, high quality and secure delivery of A2P Voice services is now a priority.

"We are very excited to be the trusted exclusive A2P Voice partner for another leading communication service provider. This is an important milestone in becoming the A2P voice & messaging partner of choice in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). It also represents a great recognition of Vox Solutions' capability to offer the highest quality and security of international A2P Voice identification and delivery at large-scale" says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Solutions. "Ultimately, we are here to help mobile operators, such as MegaFon Tajikistan, to optimize the monetization of their assets and ensure long term revenue growth and innovation, and also to help global brands reach their customers with the best response time, wherever they are."

VOX Solutions is the one-stop-shop leader in providing end-to-end solutions in the area of A2P voice and messaging monetization. It has so far successfully implemented Vox-360, its monetization solution, in 30+ major mobile operators globally. It is also looking into the future to continue supporting telecom operators and enterprises with winning strategies and help them with the best in breed technology, data, education, people, and advice.

About VOX Solutions (former Vox Carrier):

The VOX Group stands at the crossroads of the Technology & Telecommunication space, present in the market for over 11 years. The company aims to improve, simplify & optimize International Voice & Messaging, using the latest innovations in technology. VOX has a portfolio of powerful solutions that serve MNOs in A2P messaging, Voice & Flash call monetization and aggregation.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on both monetization and aggregation, being the only company in the market offering Flash Calls (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution, called Vox 360, The company has an established customer base working with some of the largest MNOs, such as TIM, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, MTN and Beeline.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications. Its unique A2P voice monetization solution VOX 360 also won numerous global awards for the antifraud and flash call authentication innovations.

