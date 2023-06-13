VOX Solutions becomes the exclusive international A2P SMS gateway for traffic into Telekom Networks Malawi's network

HONG KONG, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions is excited to announce that it has been appointed as the exclusive gateway for international Application-to-Person (A2P) Short Message Service (SMS) traffic delivery into Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) PLC's network, which is Malawi's the leading pioneer mobile operator. This appointment is the result of an interworking agreement between the two companies, allowing for direct termination of international A2P SMS traffic to TNM's network.

The partnership between VOX Solutions and TNM establishes an exclusive direct collaboration, ensuring the secure and reliable delivery of A2P messages to TNM's clients and international businesses. This strategic alliance empowers TNM to gain control over the delivery of all International A2P SMS traffic into its network, including critical communications such as one-time passwords and customer notifications. By adopting this comprehensive approach, TNM achieves the highest level of network protection against fraudulent activities, courtesy of VOX's expertise, as well as the advanced A2P Voice & SMS traffic monetization capabilities of the VOX-360 platform.

The VOX-360 platform is a comprehensive and unique solution in the market, encompassing anti-fraud features, flash call authentication, A2P SMS monetization, and mobile identity capabilities. It empowers mobile operators to identify and block spam and fraudulent traffic, proactively safeguarding end users and enhancing the overall customer experience. Furthermore, it enables operators to optimize their network monetization efforts.

"Fraud is becoming a rapidly growing challenge for mobile operators, wanting to expand their solutions to enterprises, for which security and quality of delivery is a priority," says Michel Hebert, TNM Chief Executive Officer. "This exclusive partnership signifies VOX Solutions' expertise in delivering international A2P messaging at a large scale, while upholding the highest standards of quality and security," says Hebert.

"We are truly honored to be entrusted with this opportunity and remain committed to providing unparalleled support to our partners in achieving their business objectives. Together, we will pave the way for enhanced communication experiences and foster lasting success. The VOX-360 platform stands out in the industry as the only solution capable of mitigating Flash Calls, in addition to offering a comprehensive suite of anti-fraud measures for A2P Voice and SMS traffic. This unique feature ensures that TNM is not only protected against messaging bypass but also safeguarded from potential voice and Flash Calls fraudulent activities in the future," says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO and Founder of VOX Solutions.

Having successfully deployed VOX-360 in numerous major mobile operators' networks worldwide, VOX Solutions remains committed to supporting its partners with superior state-of-the-art technology, valuable data, educational resources, expert personnel, and leading edge advisory services.

About VOX Solutions (former Vox Carrier):

The VOX Group stands at the crossroads of the Technology & Telecommunication space, present in the market for over 11 years. The company aims to improve, simplify & optimize International Voice & Messaging, using the latest innovations in technology. VOX has a portfolio of powerful solutions that serve MNOs in A2P messaging, Voice & Flash call monetization and aggregation.

For MNOs, VOX Solutions is focused on both monetization and aggregation, being the only company in the market offering Flash Calls (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution, called Vox 360,

The company has an established customer base working with some of the largest MNOs, such as TIM, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, MTN and Beeline.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique A2P voice monetization solution VOX-360 also won numerous global awards for the antifraud and flash call authentication innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) PLC

Established in 1995, Telekom Networks Malawi is the oldest telecommunications company in the country. It is a leading telecommunications network provider in the country. TNM's network covers over 88% of Malawi. TNM operates a 4G network enabling advanced broadband multimedia services, in addition to 2G and 3G networks. It is also currently piloting a 5G network in selected key cities. TNM has been a pioneer of many services in Malawi and became the first mobile operator in Malawi to launch 4G broadband services in Malawi. Services on offer include video calls, video and music streaming and high-speed wireless internet access services.

www.tnm.co.mw

SOURCE VOX Solutions