Voucher Shares supports World Land Trust during COVID-19 crisis and makes sustainable online shopping easier for millions of UK consumers

"VoucherShares.co.uk was launched in 2019 with Sustainability at its heart. While the global lockdown brought us challenges, similar to many other businesses, we feel that it's our duty to focus on a long-term goal.

"When helping to save money on everyday online shopping, like every other voucher codes website, Voucher Shares also continues to support the World Land Trust Action Fund for the second year running. With many businesses and individuals cutting down their spending budgets at the moment, conservation charities need financial support now more than ever. The World Land Trust Action Fund offers support to the most urgent conservation projects globally, and in many cases, it is the last chance to save endangered forests, wildlife and unique habitats, working alongside WLT's local conservation partners.

"I have seen deforestation first-hand, and along with my friend, colleague, and Voucher Shares' co-founder Miranda Coombes, we are determined to help protect endangered forest habitat through our business.



"Both mothers and experienced businesswomen, we believe starting at a grass roots level is key to ensuring our planet is protected for generations to come."

Voucher Shares is well aware of the consumer's mindset shifting into the direction of sustainability, but it needs to happen faster. That is why Voucher Shares has made it its mission to make sustainable shopping easier and more accessible for many.

Voucher Shares asked: How sustainable is online shopping? And how can we make our Christmas shopping more sustainable?

At the beginning of what is set to be the busiest shopping season of 2020, Voucher Shares introduced a Sustainable Products category, and whilst all shoppers are encouraged to choose sustainable fashion brands, it is understandable that shoppers are more likely to opt for goods that fit their budgets and sometimes choose affordability over sustainability.

By supporting World Land Trust, Voucher Shares helps mitigate the potential negative online shopping impact. This way Voucher Shares helps us make our shopping not only cheaper, but also more sustainable, regardless of the brand we are choosing and our budgets. This offers an accessible way to protect habitats and help address the climate crisis. In this time of urgent need, Voucher Shares must be creative in how we help our Planet and encourage everyone to take part too.

Sustainable fashion just got easier this Christmas.

About Voucher Shares:

Voucher Shares Ltd is based in the UK and launched its Green Voucher Codes website, VoucherShares.co.uk, in 2019. The website offers discount codes, voucher codes and deals with thousands of retailers, and curates' content and blogs around sustainability, putting this at the heart of everything it does. Voucher Shares moto is: Save, Share, Earn – One for You, One for the Planet.

About World Land Trust Action Fund:

World Land Trust (WLT) pioneered the concept of purchasing and protecting land for conservation, starting in 1989, and has, since then, funded ground-breaking habitat protection for more than 30 years, with an impressive track record of achievements. Sir David Attenborough is one of the WLT patrons, Britain's best known and most loved Natural History Filmmaker. Sir David has supported the work of the WLT since its foundation in 1989 and became a WLT patron in 2003. Wildlife presenter, author and adventurer Steve Backshall; English cricketer and television personality, David Gower; and charismatic television presenter, spectacular wildlife photographer, author and wildlife expert, Chris Packham are also WLT patrons.

Donations to World Land Trust's Action Fund enable WLT to act quickly, whenever and wherever urgent conservation action is needed. The Action Fund demonstrates the possibility and positivity of taking pre-emptive steps to protect these precious wildernesses, for nature, for us and for the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315507/Voucher_Shares_Sustainable_Products.jpg

Related Links

https://vouchershares.co.uk



SOURCE Voucher Shares