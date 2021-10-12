Voting For LA Auto Show's All-New Zero-Emission Vehicle Awards Now Open

Consumers Invited to Select the Top Zero-Emission Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, today announced that public voting for its inaugural zero-emission awards—THE ZEVAS™—is now open. The signature awards program sets to spotlight more than 90 of the latest zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) available for sale or pre-order that meet California's standards.

Enthusiasts, influencers, and shoppers from Los Angeles and beyond are invited to vote for their favorite zero-emission vehicles across nine categories including, Compact, Coupe, Crossover (above/below $50k), Hatchback/Van/Wagon, Sedan (above/below $60k), Sport Utility Vehicle, and Truck. Voting will be open from Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Oct. 20; to vote, visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

"Along with being an annual family tradition, our show is where consumers come to discover and decide on what their next vehicle will be," said Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show. "The only awards program of its kind, THE ZEVAS offer LA Auto Show's influential attendees and fan base a chance to choose the vehicles they're most excited for. This November, we look forward to announcing which zero-emission models fascinate our audience the most."

THE ZEVAS were born out of growing consumer interest in electrification. Earlier this year, the LA Auto Show polled its attendees and an overwhelming majority expressed interest in learning about and experiencing zero-emission vehicles in person. As California and the U.S. drive towards a zero-emission future, the first auto show awards program of its kind measures consumer sentiment in the top car-buying and EV market in the nation (according to JD Power 2021). THE ZEVAS amplify the shoppers' voice on what the top models are in each product category.

Many of the world's top zero-emission vehicles will be on display at this November's much-anticipated LA Auto Show. Voters can vote one time per category. THE ZEVAS Award finalists will be revealed at the beginning of November; the winners will be announced on Nov. 16. Nominees, finalists, and winners will be invited to an exclusive event celebrating THE ZEVAS on Nov. 17 at AutoMobility LA—LA Auto Show's media and industry days.

To vote for and learn more about THE ZEVAS, visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

The LA Auto Show opens its doors to the public Nov. 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at laautoshow.com/tickets.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—on Tues., Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

