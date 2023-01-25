Voopoo Drag 4 Official Sale in UK, enjoy VOOPOO promotions in thousands of stores

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voopoo continue to cement their place as the UK's number one vape brand. The Drag S and Drag X have been the best selling devices in their field. Now the latest in the Drag series is being released to the UK public.

To celebrate the release of the new Voopoo Drag 4 device they are running a fantastic offer. With every purchase of the new Drag 4 you will receive an extra battery cover free of charge. Just head down to your local participating vape shop to take advantage of this deal while stocks last.

VOOPOO DRAG4

The Drag Families Latest Addition

The Drag 4 is the fourth-generation mod of the DRAG series. Continuing the refined design of DRAG series mods, DRAG 4 inherits classic natural resin and includes new timeless wood grain elements, each DRAG 4 is unique in appearance. Equipped with an ingenious leak-proof top airflow UFORCE-L Tank, DRAG 4 delivers the ultimate vaping enjoyment while being leakage-proof and efficient.

Over All legends, DRAG 4 is a classic and star mod with a professional and long-lasting performance that delivers the top vaping experience.

U-Force Tank

UFORCE - L Atomiser is our first PnP atomizer with three top air inlets. It balances the airflow directions and increases the airflow pass through, making the airflow smoother and bringing users a rich and delicate taste.

The top air inlets also ensure the pressure inside and outside the tank balanced so that the poorly atomized e-liquid and condensate could be firmly stored even when the device shakes heavily.

Eco Mode

With the industry's highest standard 5V/3A charging, DRAG 4 takes the waiting out of wanting and greatly lengthens vaping enjoyment. Under the ingenious energy-saving ECO mode, the battery life could also be increased by at least 10%, which greatly prolongs service time.

The promotion is running from the 30th January from all good vape stores while stocks last.

