Vonage Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform-as-a-Service Company of the Year Recognition

Vonage is recognized for its market leadership in omnichannel communications, trusted brand experiences, and deep vertical expertise.

SAN ANTONIO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has been named the 2025 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in the communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) industry for its outstanding achievements in agility, operational efficiency, revenue growth, competitive differentiation, and stability. This recognition highlights Vonage's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Through an innovative technology portfolio, Vonage offers a versatile suite of solutions that includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS software. This portfolio allows enterprises to transform their digital operations across diverse industries, markets and regions. With an industry-leading, comprehensive suite of communications and network APIs, Vonage is helping enterprises and developers unlock the full potential of 5G networks securely, reliably, and at scale. As part of Ericsson, Vonage bridges telco and tech, giving global developers access to previously untapped programmable network features through APIs, with the ability to embed network capabilities and intelligence with just a few lines of code. With their network powered solutions, Vonage is enabling enterprise businesses to embed identity verification, robust fraud detection, and quality on demand (QoD) directly into applications and workflows, driving efficiency and trust in an increasingly connected digital world.

"Vonage's leading technology portfolio serves as a strategic advantage, enabling enterprise digital transformation and a go-to-market strategy anchored on its innovative APIs," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, Associate Director, Customer Experience Research at Frost & Sullivan. "With these intuitive, AI-enabled APIs, Vonage enables secure, context-aware customer interactions anytime, anywhere, helping enterprises deepen engagement, elevate experience, and drive loyalty and long-term value."

Vonage is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences by streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced portals, and maintaining high levels of service availability - meeting the needs of its expanding global customer base, with a focus on localized support which have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse regional markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

"This award highlights our commitment to turning the potential of network powered solutions into real and measurable value for enterprises in the APAC region and around the world," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "By combining deep expertise in Communications APIs and Network APIs, we're enabling developers and businesses to embed programmable capabilities like voice, video and messaging, as well as network insights for verification and fraud detection to create safe and engaging digital experiences."

Frost & Sullivan commends Vonage for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of CPaaS, driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The honor recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

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