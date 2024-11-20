Volvo Trucks scores five stars in independent safety test

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European consumer test organization Euro NCAP has for the first time ever assessed the safety of heavy-duty trucks. Volvo's best-selling models, the Volvo FH and the Volvo FM, both received the top rating of five stars. The Volvo FM also had the best overall test result among all tested trucks.

The Volvo FM and the Volvo FH Aero scored the maximum five stars in Euro NCAP's first assessment of truck safety who also gave both Volvo models their City Safe award.

"This outstanding result makes me so proud as it confirms Volvo Trucks' leading position in safety," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. He continues: "Safety is a core value for us and a cornerstone in our heritage. Safety has been guiding us from the very start of our company – and with every new product launch we are making our trucks even safer."

The Volvo FH Aero and Volvo FM both scored five stars in Euro NCAP's first truck safety test

Euro NCAP's five-star rating means that Volvo has shown excellent performance on criteria such as driver support and collision avoidance, delivering traffic safety for the driver and surrounding road users. Additionally, both Volvo models fulfil the so-called City Safe criteria, thanks to good vision and good performance of Volvo's active safety systems, designed to protect vulnerable road users in city traffic situations.

"This is proof of our consistent efforts in safety developments to go beyond what is required by legislation, towards our vision of zero accidents involving our trucks," says Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic and Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks. She continues:

"Euro NCAP ratings will guide customers in their purchase decisions as well as challenge vehicle manufacturers to continuously work to improve safety."

Facts on Euro NCAP:

The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), based in Belgium, was first established in 1996 and quickly became the European industry standard for assessing the safety of passenger cars. It is supported by multiple European governments, including the European Union.

As for the truck test, each safety system was given a score, which was aggregated for each area. These scores were then used to calculate a star rating of one to five stars for the whole vehicle.

The scope of the truck test was as follows:

Safe driving: Occupant monitoring, vision (both direct and indirect) and vehicle assistance (e.g. speed assistance)

Collision avoidance: Frontal collisions (car, pedestrian and cyclist), low speed maneuvering collisions and lane departure collisions

Post-crash: Rescue information.

Euro NCAP's aim is to gradually expand the test scope to also include crash protection at a later stage, as well as testing trucks in different transport segments.

Read the full Euro NCAP test report: link

Read more about Volvo Trucks' view on Euro NCAP here: link

Link to high resolution images

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Elfström

Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks

Email: stefan.elfstrom@volvo.com

Tel: +46 708 25 30 72

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks' Media Hub: https://media.volvogroup.com/dam

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2023 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

