Volvo Trucks' all-new combustion engine platform: Superior fuel efficiency and ready for a wide range of alternative fuels

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks' most fuel-efficient engines ever are here - two all-new 13-liter engines ready for renewable diesel and gas fuel types, including future hydrogen applications. Both are based on Volvo's latest in-house developed engine platform.

Volvo Trucks launches an all-new engine platform made for a range of alternative fuels.

The combustion engine continues to play an important role in Volvo Truck's driveline strategy and its new engines offer an attractive combination of more power, lower fuel consumption, lower emissions, lower noise and improved drivability.

The new engine can deliver up to 4%* lower fuel consumption versus the engine it is replacing, when using the benefits of the new engine in combination with Volvo Trucks' latest fuel-saving innovations that will now become available to more customers.

An all-new global combustion engine platform

Volvo Trucks has developed new engines that will cater for a wide variety of needs and conditions and the new engines will also meet or exceed the requirements of new legislation such as emission and noise levels.

"These all-new engines are not only our most fuel-efficient powertrains ever, but they will also take our combustion engine into the future," says Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks. "The flexibility and readiness for all existing diesel and gas fuels but also future hydrogen applications means that we can offer efficient trucks with the possibility of net zero emissions to all our customers globally."

New technologies for fuel efficiency and fuel flexibility

With a constant focus on improving fuel efficiency, Volvo Trucks has developed one of the most fuel-efficient engine generations available on the market.

Launched in early 2024, the Volvo Aero range cuts fuel consumption by up to 5% compared with the previous model, while the all-new in-house developed engines will deliver further fuel savings of up to 4% across a wide range of applications and segments.

The new platform comes with a refined engine brake functionality for increased drivability, new cylinder and turbo designs as well as an updated version of Volvo's appreciated I-Shift transmission. Both the diesel and gas versions will also offer significantly higher torque levels.

Further, many variants of the diesel version of the new engine are compatible with Volvo Trucks' I-Roll with engine stop/start functionality, which means that more customers can benefit from saving fuel and emissions by being able to turn off the engine and roll downhill.

Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen, biogas (bio-LNG), biodiesel, and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

Volvo Trucks' new combustion engines – facts:

The new engine platform is ready for alternative fuels such as biodiesel/B100, HVO, biogas/bio-LNG and green hydrogen

The D13 engine will come with 380-560hp of power and 1,800-2,900Nm of torque

The G13 version has 420-500hp and 2,400-2,800Nm

The new Euro6 engines fulfil the new legal requirements NNR3 (New Noise Regulation Phase 3), and are built for legislation to come in the future

They will be offered in the Volvo FM, FMX, FH and FH Aero models

Sales will begin during the third quarter of 2026

The new engines will be launched step by step globally with the first markets being Europe, Morocco, Turkey and India, later followed by North and Latin America, Asia and Africa

The new engines will initially be produced in Skövde, Sweden and the trucks are assembled in Tuve, Sweden and Ghent, Belgium

* Example based on simulations of a Volvo FH 42 T 500 hp 35-tonne GCW with the new D13 engine and use of Cruise Control, I-See and I-Roll with engine stop/start functionality, versus the previous standard D13 eSCR engine, in representative European driving conditions.

Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on many factors i.e. driving speed, use of cruise control, vehicle specification, vehicle load, actual topography, the driver´s driving experience, vehicle maintenance, and weather conditions.

LINK to high-resolution images

For more information, please contact:

Helena Lind

Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks

helena.lind@volvo.com

+46 76 5536257

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