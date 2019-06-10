Volvo Presents New Electric Articulated Bus - Higher Capacity, Less Noise and Better Air Quality

ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Buses is now extending its range of electrified buses with an all-electric articulated bus for quiet and emission-free high-capacity operations - the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated. The company now has a comprehensive range of electrified vehicles featuring hybrid buses, electric hybrid buses and all-electric buses for the varying needs of a wide range of cities.

At the UITP Global Transport Summit, the worldwide public transport fair being held this year in Stockholm from 9-12 June, Volvo Buses announced the introduction this autumn of an all-electric articulated bus with space for up to 150 passengers. The new articulated bus is based on the prototypes that since June 2018 have been running in test operations on the high-frequency route 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The two concept buses have thus far run for 4,500 hours and covered more than 62,000 kilometres, with excellent uptime.

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated in commercial configuration will be available in a choice of two lengths - 18 and 18.7 metres - and it is designed to meet high demands on capacity, comfort and traffic information, while at the same time offering efficient passenger flow. The batteries will be charged both via fast-charge stations at either end of the route, and via overnight charging at the depot using CCS. The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated will be unveiled to the public at the Busworld exhibition in Brussels in October.

Electric buses are a cornerstone of the next generation of public transport, as Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses, revealed at the UITP congress.

"The transition to sustainable public transport is taking place in cities all over the world. With silent, zero emission electric buses equipped with advanced safety systems, we can assist cities in solving the problems with emissions, noise, congestion and traffic accidents to become what we call Zero Cities. In this context our new high capacity electric articulated bus a very important tool," said Håkan Agnevall.

Volvo's range of electrified buses

Hybrid buses: Volvo 7900 Hybrid, Volvo 7900 Hybrid Articulated, Volvo Hybrid Double Decker. Up to 39 per cent more energy-efficient than a corresponding diesel bus.

Electric hybrids (plug-in hybrids): Volvo 7900 Electric Hybrid, Volvo Electric Hybrid Double Decker (B5LHC). Up to 60 per cent more energy-efficient than a corresponding diesel bus.

Electric buses: Volvo 7900 Electric. Up to 80 per cent more energy-efficient than a corresponding diesel bus. Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated (introduction in autumn 2019).

For more information please contact:

Joakim Kenndal Head of Media Relations Volvo Buses

Tel: +46(0)765-53-42-06

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/r/volvo-presents-new-electric-articulated-bus---higher-capacity--less-noise-and-better-air-quality,c2836814

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5070/2836814/1059900.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/i/volvo-7900-electric-articulated,c2638733 Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated https://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/i/volvo-electric-range,c2638735 Volvo Electric range https://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/i/volvo-7900-electric-articulated-zero-city,c2638737 Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated Zero City

SOURCE Volvo Buses