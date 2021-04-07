Volvo Group selects BlackBerry QNX for its Dynamic Software Platform

WATERLOO, ON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, buses and construction equipment, has selected BlackBerry QNX as the foundational software for its main domain controller ECUs in more than 300,000 heavy vehicles Volvo Group manufactures every year.

To realize its vision for the electronic architecture of future generations of vehicles, Volvo Group wanted to take a new approach to software. It wanted to find a single supplier for the operating system (OS) and hypervisor to meet the needs of the 'whole truck', capable of supporting safety certification to the highest levels.

Following an in-depth proof of concept, Volvo Group decided to build its 'Volvo Dynamic Software Platform' (VDSP) on the QNX® OS for Safety and the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety, both certified to ISO 26262:2018 ASIL D. The engagement includes a new flexible use of the QNX OS and Hypervisor for the whole vehicle, which gives developers and architects the freedom to design the best possible system as the company looks at the requirements of the next 15 years, including the future support of autonomous driving and electrification.

Pre-integration with several Adaptive AUTOSAR suppliers was a primary reason Volvo Group chose BlackBerry QNX. Plus, with high levels of Portable Operating System Interface (POSIX) compliance, engineers building on BlackBerry QNX can write software for a wide range of applications with a common API.

"BlackBerry QNX is a true partner and has provided us with the foundation we need to produce the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow," said Mark Mohr, Senior Vice President Vehicle Technology at Volvo Group. "BlackBerry is well aligned with the automotive challenges within electrification, automation and connectivity and the technical solutions needed in these domains."

BlackBerry QNX is trusted by more than 68% of the Electric Vehicle market by volume, 23 of the top 25 EV manufacturers and is running in more than 175 million vehicles globally. Foundational software from BlackBerry QNX has been pre-certified to many industry safety standards including ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and IEC 62304, and has also been recognized by the independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland as the world's first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Volvo Group and help bring to market their world-class fleet of commercial vehicles," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "OEMs are constantly looking to deploy the right software foundation for the safe and secure architecture of the whole truck, and with BlackBerry QNX we are able to deliver the components and functionality needed to make this possible."

For more information how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure commercial vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com.

