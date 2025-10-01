Volvo Group introduces PU2000: a smart, safe and energy cost optimized BESS

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Energy, part of the Volvo Group, today officially introduces the PU2000 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at its Customer Day in Gothenburg. Designed, developed, and manufactured in Sweden, the PU2000 supports energy optimization and resiliency, and accelerates the transition to electrification, marking an important expansion of Volvo Group's portfolio into energy solutions.

Volvo Energy introduces the PU2000 battery energy storage system

During the Customer Day, customers, partners, and media get firsthand experience of the PU2000 in operation. The system demonstrates how it optimizes energy costs, supports operational continuity, and enables advanced site energy management. Guests explore performance monitoring and safety systems, highlighting the PU2000's seamless integration with the Volvo Site Controller and Volvo Cloud Energy Management System (VEMS).

"Today we are not just talking about the energy transition, we are showing it in practice. The PU2000 is a tangible example of how Volvo Group is expanding from vehicles into energy solutions, helping our customers optimize energy costs, improve energy resilience, decarbonize their operations and accelerate electrification. This is a significant step in taking a greater responsibility for the energy transformation," says Elisabeth Larsson, SVP and Head of Sales & Services, Volvo Energy. She continues: "Aligned with Volvo Group's ambition to be a leading force in the shift toward electrification and the green transition, the PU2000 will help customers overcome grid constraints, strengthen resilience, and reduce their carbon footprint."

The PU2000 delivers three key benefits in a single, integrated solution. Firstly, it ensures seamless integration by connecting with the Volvo Cloud Energy Management System and the Volvo Site Controller for smooth operations, real-time monitoring, and cost-optimized energy use. Secondly, it provides safety, quality and security by Volvo standards. The system is equipped with advanced fire prevention, liquid cooling, PFAS free direct injection fire suppression, robust cybersecurity, and Volvo supply chain controls. Finally, it offers flexible and future-ready performance. It supports peak shaving, load shifting, energy cost optimization, grid market revenue generation, EV charging integration, and island mode operation ensuring long term customer value.

Volvo Energy is one of the Volvo Group's business areas, offering charging solutions, energy storage, battery optimization, and battery lifecycle management.

