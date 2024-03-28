Volvo Financial Services, JA Worldwide Expand Partnership, Bringing Financial Literacy Education to More Youth

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Financial Services (VFS) today announced a continuation of its partnership with JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide through 2025, bringing financial literacy skills and knowledge to even more youth around the world. In addition, VFS and JA are expanding their geographic reach with the addition of programs in Romania and Sweden. These new programs will be in addition to efforts already underway in Brazil, France, India, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Volvo Financial Services (VFS) today announced a continuation of its partnership with JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide through 2025, bringing financial literacy skills and knowledge to even more youth around the world.

"As significant change reshapes our world, understanding basic financial principles becomes an even more important cornerstone for future success," said Marcio Pedroso, president, VFS. "Teaching these skills to youth also helps secure a more equitable and sustainable society, which is why we are so proud to continue our partnership with JA and expand our reach together."

VFS and JA established their partnership in 2022, with VFS employee volunteers and JA educators working together to bring financial literacy skills to youth through JA's proven curriculum. Participating youth will also have a chance to learn about finance-related careers from VFS volunteers. In the first year of the partnership, about 140 VFS employee volunteers partnered with JA educators to reach more than 14,000 youth around the world.

"One of the central ways that young people build self-efficacy is through role models who share their own financially healthy journeys," said Asheesh Advani, president & CEO, JA Worldwide. "Renewing and expanding our partnership with VFS will enable even more Volvo volunteers to serve as financial mentors and role models to JA students. Without corporate partners like VFS enabling their employees to serve as volunteers, this key component of financial education wouldn't be possible."

Broadening its partnership with JA demonstrates VFS' commitment to make a positive impact on society and is fully aligned with the Volvo Group's commitment to all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Strong financial literacy skills makes a positive impact on several SDGs, including helping empowering women and girls and supporting quality education.

JA Worldwide delivers hands on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health. Delivering more than 17 million student experiences each year in over 100 countries, JA is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

Volvo Financial Services is the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, providing financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and into the future. Dedicated to innovation, VFS is supporting society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in about 50 markets. For more information, please visit www.volvofinancialservices.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373320/VFS_JA_Worldwide.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893121/volvo_spread_word_mark_Logo.jpg