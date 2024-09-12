Volvo Financial Services, JA Worldwide Equip 10,000 Students with Financial Literacy Knowledge

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfway through 2024, Volvo Financial Services (VFS) and JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide have reached more than 10,000 students with financial literacy curriculum, thanks to the efforts of more than 180 VFS employee volunteers and support from dozens more JA educators. Combined with the 14,000 plus youth reached last year, VFS and JA have now equipped more than 24,000 students with skills such as entrepreneurial thinking, budgeting, financial goal setting, career development and more, positioning them for future success personally and professionally.

"We are on track to reach even more students this year, thanks to the incredible efforts of our employee volunteers and the tremendous support of our partners at JA," said VFS President Marcio Pedroso. "Beyond just the numbers, we know that we are providing these young people with tangible skills to boost their financial literacy and help change the course of their futures."

The financial literacy programs shared with students are tailored to meet specific needs in each market. In the U.S., JA and VFS led the 'JA It's My Future' program, which helps students prepare for the working world by teaching job-hunting and personal-branding skills needed to earn a job. At the conclusion of the program, students learned how to research careers, create a basic resume and understand how to participate in a job interview.

VFS Italy continued its work with the JA Company Program, a multi-step exercise that helps students develop, create and manage their own business venture to address a need in their communities. VFS employee volunteers mentor the students to get their startups running and provide real-world lessons to help them sustain success. In 2024, employee volunteers from VFS Italy helped students work through the final competition.

"While teaching the programs with JA is impactful on its own, the additional aspect of mentoring students by sharing personal stories and experiences with students is what makes a difference," said Daniel Mello, senior vice president, marketing, communications and sustainability, VFS. "Making these personal connections helps bring the programs' messages to life and provides lifelong lessons that will be helpful outside the classroom."

Three new VFS markets were added to the program in 2024, with Canada, Romania and Sweden joining Brazil, France, India, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. All 12 markets will continue their JA activities throughout 2024, with several ramping up to make a big push as schools return to session in the second half of the year.

VFS' partnership with JA is fully aligned with the Volvo Group's ambitions for sustainability, which include a commitment to each of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Financial literacy education and programming will make a positive impact on several SDGs, including supporting quality education, empowering women and girls, helping end poverty and more.

