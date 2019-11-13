Volvo Buses Demonstrates Electric Autonomous Solution for Bus Depot

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Volvo Buses shows the significant potential of autonomous buses in depot. The live demonstration, one of the world's first for a 12 m electric and autonomous bus at a bus depot, represents an important milestone in Volvo Buses' autonomous journey towards safer, cleaner and more efficient public transport.

The demonstration, held together with bus operator Keolis, took place at Keolis' bus depot just outside of Gothenburg, Sweden. During the demonstration, the fully-electric 12 m autonomous bus successfully drove itself between the parking bay and several workstations including cleaning, servicing and electric charging, before parking itself in the correct bay - all while carrying passengers.

"This marks a very important step in our autonomous journey as we now have successfully shown the commercial benefits an autonomous solution can deliver in a bus depot," says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses. "Autonomous buses in depots bring new benefits such as more efficient traffic flows, higher productivity, less damages and improved safety. The industry-common charging interface OppChargeTM is ideally suited for autonomous charging, eliminating the need to connect power cables to the bus in the depot.

"The new mobility technology will be more common in 5-10 years. Bringing the new technology into today's depot business and developing it will not only speed up development, it will improve our performance, ensuring that our passengers benefit over the coming years," says Jan Kilström, CEO at Keolis in Sweden.

ABB, who also participated in the demonstration, sees opportunities for the future.

"ABB is fully committed to building a zero emission future and sustainable public transportation is a vital part of this. We have the products and the solutions to deliver electricity from generation to the point of consumption in a safe, smart and sustainable way. ABB's high-power electric bus chargers with automated rooftop connection enable the efficient charging of autonomous buses, and we look forward to the future of this transport innovation together with Volvo Buses", says Mats Peterson, Local Business Manager for ABB Electrification in Sweden.

The event was just the latest in a number of successful demonstrations of autonomous buses carried out by Volvo Buses in recent years. This demonstration was one of the first to take place in a real bus depot - one of the areas that Volvo Buses believes offers the greatest potential for automation.

"We are still many years away from seeing fully-autonomous buses on public roads, but since bus depots are confined areas with predictable and repetitive traffic flows, we see autonomous buses being used there much sooner," says Håkan Agnevall. "Working together with Keolis has given us this unique opportunity to test an autonomous bus in real conditions and will help us drive the development of autonomous solutions forward."

Volvo Buses is at the forefront of the development of autonomous buses. In ten years, an additional one billion people will most likely be living on the planet, most of whom will live in cities. This will create even greater demands on public transport, infrastructure and urban planning, which in turn needs to be managed in an even more sustainable and efficient way.

Volvo Buses believes that part of the answer will be connected, autonomous and electric buses. Together with partners, Volvo Buses pioneers sustainable public transport solutions to meet these challenges.

Gothenburg, 13 November, 2019

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Kenndal

Head of Media Relations

Volvo Buses

Phone +46-739-02-51-50 or

e-mail joakim.kenndal@volvo.com,

Download pictures and videos from the event at: volvobuses.com/presskit

Volvo Buses is one of the world's leading bus manufacturers, with a strong focus on vehicles and systems for long-term sustainable public transport. The product range includes complete transport solutions, city buses, intercity buses and tourist coaches, as well as services in financing, vehicle servicing, vehicle diagnostics and traffic information. Volvo Buses is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction machines as well as drive systems for marine and industrial applications. Volvo Group also provides complete financing solutions. For more information visit http://www.volvobuses.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5070/2960477/1140569.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Volvo Buses