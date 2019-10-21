Voluntary Recall Notice of Select Stubb's Products in Europe Due to Unlabeled Celery, Sesame and Mustard Allergens
21 Oct, 2019, 07:00 BST
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Foods, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of select Stubb's products in Europe due to unlabeled celery, sesame and mustard allergens.
A number of Stubb's products include a significant level of celery, sesame and mustard that could cause a reaction for those with sensitivities. In sensitive individuals, an allergic reaction to these ingredients can cause illness or severe reactions.
To date, the Company has not received any allergic reaction notices related to the products affected by this recall. The safety of our consumers is our greatest concern and we are taking a prudent approach by voluntarily recalling these products.
The following Stubb's products sold in 13 countries are subject to this recall:
|
STUBB'S PRODUCT
|
ALLERGENS
|
UPC Number
|
SKU Number
|
SHELF LIFE recalled (on or prior)
|
Legendary Original Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000020
|
347500002
|
5/20/2022
|
Legendary Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce
18oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000013
|
347500001
|
5/7/2022
|
Legendary Hickory Bourbon Bar-B-Q Sauce
18oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000082
|
347500008
|
9/4/2022
|
Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000105
|
347500010
|
5/6/2022
|
Dr. Pepper Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000129
|
347500012
|
1/5/2022
|
Original Wicked Wing Sauce (labelled as Wicked Habanero Pepper Wing Sauce)12oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756001089
|
347500108
|
8/25/2021
|
Soy, Garlic & Red Pepper Beef Marinade
12oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756002017
|
347500201 or M009436 (with sticker)
|
4/29/2022
|
Citrus & Onion Chicken Marinade
12 oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756002024
|
347500202 or M009437 (with sticker)
|
6/23/2022
|
Chili, Lime & Ginger Pork Marinade
12oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756002031
|
347500203 and M009438 (with sticker)
|
5/2/2022
|
Sweet Honey & Spice Bar-B-Que Sauce 18oz Bottle
|
Mustard, Celery
|
734756010456
|
901507619
|
5/4/2022
|
Moppin' Sauce Bar-B-Q Baste 12oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000037
|
347500003
|
11/9/2020
|
Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
|
Mustard
|
734756000068
|
347500006
|
1/6/2021
|
Honey Pecan Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
|
Mustard, Sesame
|
734756000075
|
347500007
|
5/16/2020
The recall effects the following markets:
- Austria
- Cyprus
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Italy
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
One World Foods has informed distributors and grocery outlets to remove the products with the affected UPCs from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product to prevent further consumption.
We are currently in the process of correcting the labels for all of the above products and as soon as this has been finalized, distribution to the impacted European markets will continue as normal.
All of the Stubb's products listed above present a risk to any consumer who has a sensitivity to the allergens contained in these products, notably celery, sesame and mustard. The Company requests that any consumer concerned about the product should return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. No receipt is required. Alternatively, any consumer can contact us on
stubbsbbq@requested-information.com or 0044 1273 76 40 59, weekdays from 09:00 AM GMT to 5:00 PM GMT. If you call outside of hours, please leave a message and one of our operators will get back to you.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013835/Stubbs_Original.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013836/Bourbon_Spicy.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013837/Stubbs_Bourbon.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013838/Stubbs_Sticky.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013839/Stubbs_Dr_Pepper.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013840/Stubbs_Beef.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013841/Stubbs_Chicken.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013842/Stubbs_Pork.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013843/Stubbs_B_Que.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013844/Stubbs_Baste.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013845/Stubbs__Smokey.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013846/Stubbs_Honey.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013847/Stubbs_Wicked.jpg
SOURCE One World Foods, Inc
