Voluntary Recall Notice of Select Stubb's Products in Europe Due to Unlabeled Celery, Sesame and Mustard Allergens

One World Foods, Inc

21 Oct, 2019, 07:00 BST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Foods, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of select Stubb's products in Europe due to unlabeled celery, sesame and mustard allergens. 

A number of Stubb's products include a significant level of celery, sesame and mustard that could cause a reaction for those with sensitivities. In sensitive individuals, an allergic reaction to these ingredients can cause illness or severe reactions. 

Legendary Original Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Legendary Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Legendary Hickory Bourbon Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Dr. Pepper Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Soy, Garlic & Red Pepper Beef Marinade 12oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Citrus & Onion Chicken Marinade 12 oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Chili, Lime & Ginger Pork Marinade 12oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Sweet Honey & Spice Bar-B-Que Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Sauce Bar-B-Q Baste 12oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Honey Pecan Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
Original Wicked Wing Sauce (labelled as Wicked Habanero Pepper Wing Sauce) 12oz Bottle (PRNewsfoto/One World Foods, Inc)
To date, the Company has not received any allergic reaction notices related to the products affected by this recall.  The safety of our consumers is our greatest concern and we are taking a prudent approach by voluntarily recalling these products.

The following Stubb's products sold in 13 countries are subject to this recall:

STUBB'S PRODUCT

ALLERGENS

UPC Number

SKU Number

SHELF LIFE recalled (on or prior)
MM-DD-YYYY

Legendary Original Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle

Mustard

734756000020

347500002

5/20/2022

Legendary Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce

18oz Bottle  

Mustard

734756000013

347500001

5/7/2022

Legendary Hickory Bourbon Bar-B-Q Sauce

18oz Bottle  

Mustard

 

734756000082

347500008

9/4/2022

Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle

Mustard

734756000105

347500010

5/6/2022

Dr. Pepper Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle

Mustard

734756000129

347500012

1/5/2022

Original Wicked Wing Sauce (labelled as Wicked Habanero Pepper Wing Sauce)12oz Bottle

Mustard

734756001089

347500108

8/25/2021

Soy, Garlic & Red Pepper Beef Marinade

12oz Bottle  

Mustard

734756002017

347500201 or M009436 (with sticker)

 

4/29/2022

Citrus & Onion Chicken Marinade

12 oz Bottle

Mustard

734756002024

347500202 or M009437 (with sticker)

6/23/2022

Chili, Lime & Ginger Pork Marinade

12oz Bottle  

Mustard

734756002031

347500203 and M009438 (with sticker)

 

5/2/2022

Sweet Honey & Spice Bar-B-Que Sauce 18oz Bottle

Mustard, Celery

734756010456

901507619

5/4/2022

Moppin' Sauce Bar-B-Q Baste 12oz Bottle

Mustard

734756000037

347500003

11/9/2020

Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle

Mustard

734756000068

347500006

1/6/2021

Honey Pecan Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle

Mustard, Sesame

734756000075

347500007

5/16/2020

The recall effects the following markets:

  • Austria
  • Cyprus
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom

One World Foods has informed distributors and grocery outlets to remove the products with the affected UPCs from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product to prevent further consumption.

We are currently in the process of correcting the labels for all of the above products and as soon as this has been finalized, distribution to the impacted European markets will continue as normal.

All of the Stubb's products listed above present a risk to any consumer who has a sensitivity to the allergens contained in these products, notably celery, sesame and mustard. The Company requests that any consumer concerned about the product should return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. No receipt is required. Alternatively, any consumer can contact us on
stubbsbbq@requested-information.com or 0044 1273 76 40 59, weekdays from 09:00 AM GMT to 5:00 PM GMT. If you call outside of hours, please leave a message and one of our operators will get back to you.

SOURCE One World Foods, Inc

