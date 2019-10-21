Voluntary Recall Notice of Select Stubb's Products in Europe Due to Unlabeled Celery, Sesame and Mustard Allergens

To date, the Company has not received any allergic reaction notices related to the products affected by this recall. The safety of our consumers is our greatest concern and we are taking a prudent approach by voluntarily recalling these products.

The following Stubb's products sold in 13 countries are subject to this recall:

STUBB'S PRODUCT ALLERGENS UPC Number SKU Number SHELF LIFE recalled (on or prior)

MM-DD-YYYY Legendary Original Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard 734756000020 347500002 5/20/2022 Legendary Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard 734756000013 347500001 5/7/2022 Legendary Hickory Bourbon Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard 734756000082 347500008 9/4/2022 Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard 734756000105 347500010 5/6/2022 Dr. Pepper Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard 734756000129 347500012 1/5/2022 Original Wicked Wing Sauce (labelled as Wicked Habanero Pepper Wing Sauce)12oz Bottle Mustard 734756001089 347500108 8/25/2021 Soy, Garlic & Red Pepper Beef Marinade 12oz Bottle Mustard 734756002017 347500201 or M009436 (with sticker) 4/29/2022 Citrus & Onion Chicken Marinade 12 oz Bottle Mustard 734756002024 347500202 or M009437 (with sticker) 6/23/2022 Chili, Lime & Ginger Pork Marinade 12oz Bottle Mustard 734756002031 347500203 and M009438 (with sticker) 5/2/2022 Sweet Honey & Spice Bar-B-Que Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard, Celery 734756010456 901507619 5/4/2022 Moppin' Sauce Bar-B-Q Baste 12oz Bottle Mustard 734756000037 347500003 11/9/2020 Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard 734756000068 347500006 1/6/2021 Honey Pecan Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle Mustard, Sesame 734756000075 347500007 5/16/2020

The recall effects the following markets:



Austria

Cyprus

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Italy

Malta

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

One World Foods has informed distributors and grocery outlets to remove the products with the affected UPCs from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product to prevent further consumption.

We are currently in the process of correcting the labels for all of the above products and as soon as this has been finalized, distribution to the impacted European markets will continue as normal.

All of the Stubb's products listed above present a risk to any consumer who has a sensitivity to the allergens contained in these products, notably celery, sesame and mustard. The Company requests that any consumer concerned about the product should return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. No receipt is required. Alternatively, any consumer can contact us on

stubbsbbq@requested-information.com or 0044 1273 76 40 59, weekdays from 09:00 AM GMT to 5:00 PM GMT. If you call outside of hours, please leave a message and one of our operators will get back to you.

