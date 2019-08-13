Voltaiq Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Game-changing Battery Analysis Platform, Voltaiq Core, and Innovative Battery Digital Twin Solution

"By helping to reduce the time required for battery testing without sacrificing product quality, Voltaiq Core accelerates time-to-market. Its non-destructive battery fingerprinting analytical technique provides deeper insights into a battery's internal chemical and physical characteristics without requiring costly and time-consuming teardowns. It has demonstrably reduced the lab-to-commercialization time by as much as 70 percent, compared to conventional analysis options," said Guhan Sriram, Senior Research Analyst. "The platform further automates the extraction of data from a variety of native formats and transforms it into a common, battery-specific format, enabling rapid large-scale longitudinal analysis regardless of data source."

To better address a broad set of customer use cases, Voltaiq offers additional software including Voltaiq Analytics, Voltaiq Notebook, and Voltaiq Reports. Voltaiq Analytics endows battery OEMs and product developers with the capability to perform fully customized analytics tailored to a customer's specific battery application requirements. Voltaiq Notebook aids comprehensive storage and analysis of metadata describing the way a battery was built and operated, while Voltaiq Reports supports automated reporting of Voltaiq analysis.

Meanwhile, Voltaiq recently launched a Battery Digital Twin capability that simulates the battery system's full-lifecycle performance, from development to operation, allowing researchers and OEMs to get a clear picture of a product's anticipated performance. The Battery Digital Twin comprises a comprehensive dataset including the battery's entire performance history as well as information describing the battery's component materials lots, manufacturing parameters, and operating environment. The Battery Digital Twin solution, which is unique and first-of-its-kind in the battery industry, further helps reduce the cost associated with developing and testing battery solutions.

"The development of a Battery Digital Twin is a key breakthrough in the battery industry, as it empowers OEMs to test their solutions and develop a more efficient battery for specific applications," noted Guhan. "Voltaiq continues to collaborate with its customers, including OEMs and universities, to enable better energy storage solutions. Voltaiq sets itself apart from other testing equipment manufacturers with its equipment-agnostic platform, which has positioned it for accelerated growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, increases customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry leader in Battery Intelligence solutions for the consumer electronics, transportation, and energy storage market segments. Fortune 500 companies, major universities and leading-edge battery companies trust Voltaiq to provide a comprehensive and transparent view of all their battery data across the product lifecycle. The company's real-time software solutions provide actionable insights that measurably reduce product development time, create more robust products, and mitigate product risk. For more information, please visit https://www.voltaiq.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

