Volta Labs launches automated library preparation solution for the Oxford Nanopore Ligation Sequencing Kit V14

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, maker of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, today announced the availability of its DNA Library Preparation Application for the Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ligation Sequencing Kit V14 (SQK-LSK114). The new Callisto™ Sample Preparation protocol developed under Oxford Nanopore's Compatible Products Programme, enables laboratories to run fully automated, ligation-based library preparation optimized for the PromethION platform.

In benchmarking studies and an independent clinical evaluation at University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht), Callisto-prepared libraries achieved up to 120 gigabases (Gb) of output on a single PromethION flow cell while delivering diagnostic-grade variant accuracy with 99.66% SNV recall.

UMC Utrecht evaluation, presented at AGBT 2026, confirmed that Callisto's integrated high molecular weight DNA extraction and ligation-based library preparation support routine whole genome sequencing within workflows aligned to ISO 15189 standards.

"As we evaluate whole genome sequencing for routine clinical diagnostics, having a robust, automated workflow is essential. Callisto's HMW DNA extraction and library preparation have given us the consistency and throughput we need to move toward ISO 15189 accreditation for Oxford Nanopore-based sequencing, while delivering variant calling accuracy comparable to our established short-read pipelines." - Bert van der Zwaag, Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht

"The results achieved with libraries prepared with the Callisto™ Sample Prep System demonstrate the performance our platform can deliver when paired with high-quality sample preparation for whole genome sequencing applications. We are excited to welcome Volta Labs into our Compatible Products programme." - Thomas Bray, Vice President, Corporate Business Development at Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

About Volta Labs

Founded in 2018 at MIT, Volta Labs is transforming genomic sample preparation with the Callisto™ Sample Prep System. Using proprietary electrowetting technology, Callisto provides fully automated DNA and RNA extraction and library preparation for all major sequencing platforms — including Illumina, Oxford Nanopore, PacBio, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics. The platform reduces hands-on time by up to 80% and delivers industry-leading robustness across multiple sample types and chemistries. Volta Labs is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit voltalabs.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Ovadia

Director, Strategic Marketing

Volta Labs, Inc.

novadia@voltalabs.co

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