Volta Labs Expands Presence in the Nordic Region with Callisto Placement at Norway's Norwegian Sequencing Centre, University of Oslo

BOSTON and OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, Inc., a leading genomics applications company, announced today the expansion of its commercial presence in Europe with the installation of its Callisto Sample Prep System™ at the Norwegian Sequencing Centre (NSC) in Oslo, Norway. This milestone marks the first Callisto deployment in Norway and the broader Nordic region, as Volta expands its footprint across Europe to meet growing demand.

Volta Labs with Norwegian Sequencing Centre team in front of Callisto

The NSC, led by Professor Kjetill S. Jakobsen and supported by Lab Manager Dr. Ave Tooming-Klunderud, is a leading center of excellence in long-read sequencing, particularly using PacBio technology.

"NSC is proud to be the first lab in Norway—and across the Nordics—to adopt Volta's Callisto system," said Professor Kjetill S. Jakobsen, Head of the Norwegian Sequencing Centre and the Centre for Ecological and Evolutionary Synthesis (CEES). "We have deep expertise in long-read sequencing and are excited to adopt a novel platform that streamlines and scales our PacBio workflows. We have processed sample types that have spanned human, mammals, bird, fish, fungi, and plant species. We plan to evaluate additional applications as they are released. Volta's team has been an excellent partner as we iterate with them to meet our unique application requirements."

As part of its broader European expansion, Volta Labs is investing in local application support, service engineering, and streamlined supply chain operations to better serve EU-based customers. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to providing rapid, responsive support for high-throughput sequencing workflows across diverse clinical research environments.

"We're thrilled to partner with Morten Skage, Ave, and the broader team at NSC," said Abdul Mohammed, Head of Product at Volta Labs. "Since deploying Callisto, we've already collaborated on early application iterations. Their decades of experience in using sequencing technologies and thoughtful feedback have made them an invaluable partner—especially as a PacBio Center of Excellence in Norway."

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. Volta Labs is transforming the way biological research and analyses are performed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

The Norwegian Sequencing Centre is a national technology core facility offering sequencing services for research communities in Norway. The NSC is a collaborative venture between Oslo University Hospital and the University of Oslo.

