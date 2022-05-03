VOLT ACTIVE DATA HIRES STEPHANIE FREEZE AS HEAD OF GLOBAL ALLIANCES TO BOLSTER CHANNEL STRATEGY

Former GE, SAP, and eBay enterprise strategist with technical partnerships expertise will help accelerate growth of the company's global ecosystem.

BEDFORD, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the only enterprise-grade data platform designed to meet the real-time transactional requirements of modern applications, today announced that Stephanie Freeze has joined the company as Head of Global Alliances to further develop and strengthen the company's partner strategy. Freeze brings to Volt more than 20 years of experience helping global companies with their technology innovation strategies.

"With Stephanie's strong technical background and considerable experience managing technology alliances, it will be very exciting to see our business continue to grow in this area," says Paul Farmer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Volt Active Data. "We can't wait to watch her accelerate Volt's already rapidly expanding ecosystem of global partnerships."

Freeze's extensive background in the technology industry has been focused on leading software transformation strategies and business development initiatives for companies such as GE, SAP, eBay Enterprise, Magento, and Qurate Retail Group. At Volt, Freeze will develop and launch the expanded strategic partnership program, a key part of which will be identifying complementary technology vendors and partnering with these companies to bring better real-time data solutions and 5G monetization opportunities to customers in various industries.

"Investing in strategic technology partnerships is a cornerstone of meeting our customers' needs for solutions that make it easy to take full advantage of the 5G age," Freeze says. "I'm really excited to be joining Volt right at the time when its technology is intersecting perfectly with the needs of companies to manage massive volumes of 5G- and IoT-enabled real-time data."

Volt is used in mission-critical applications by some of the world's most recognizable companies, including Amdocs, Huawei, Sprint, Dream11, and Nokia. In the last year alone, Volt has secured a number of other key partnerships and net new customers who are leaders in their respective industries. Volt's technology is now used on a daily basis by more than 2 billions users and entities.

To learn more about Volt's Partnership Program or how to partner with Volt, visit https://www.voltactivedata.com/partners/ or connect with Stephanie on LinkedIn .

ABOUT VOLT ACTIVE DATA

Volt Active Data empowers enterprise-grade applications to ingest, process, and act on data in single-digit milliseconds to tap into new revenue streams and prevent revenue loss. With industry-leading customers in telecommunications, finance, gaming, and many other verticals, The Volt Platform is uniquely positioned to be the go-to technology for any company seeking to take full advantage of 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next.

