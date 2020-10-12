Volkswagen Group of America Deploys Appian Workforce Safety Solution to Support the Phased Return of its Workforce during COVID-19

Mobile-ready low-code solution supports health and safety for automaker's offices across the U.S.

MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. is using Appian's Workforce Safety solution to automate the process of helping manage the safe and healthy return of the majority of its U.S. workforce to the workplace in phases, and in accordance with local health conditions. The solution, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform , enables Volkswagen to manage the complexities of the workplace return, including prioritizing workforce health and workplace safety.

Volkswagen Group of America is the North American operational headquarters and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG (FWB: VOW), one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The company, which includes the Volkswagen, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Ducati brands, as well as Volkswagen Credit, has approximately 8,000 employees in the United States and sells its vehicles through a 1,000-strong dealer network.

Volkswagen needed a comprehensive mobile solution that could be up-and-running quickly, and that was easily configurable. The Workforce Safety solution, hosted in Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud, provides Volkswagen a fully integrated solution with a central command center to monitor the health and work status of its employees across all locations in real-time. The solution's Mobile Pass feature uses fast, easy, and self-reported employee health screening to automatically and intelligently generate "safe to return" designations that are displayed on an employee's mobile device. Complete case management capabilities enable contact tracing and fast resolution of exceptions and appeals.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

About Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWGoA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. VWGoA operates a manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee and houses the U.S. operations of a worldwide family of distinguished and exciting brands including Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, as well as VW Credit, Inc. Founded in 1955, the company's headquarters are in Herndon, Va. The company has 8,000 employees in the United States and sells its vehicles through a network of nearly 1,000 dealers.

