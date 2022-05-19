Volcafe partners with dss+: Swiss coffee trader works with sustainability experts to plot course for climate action

GENEVA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss coffee trader Volcafe is making preparations for a carbon-neutral future and beyond. As part of their response to the climate crisis, Volcafe partnered with Sofies Group – now a part of dss+ – to assess and address Volcafe's carbon footprint.

The companies are working together to devise and implement a global carbon accounting drive across Volcafe's 25+ origin and destination offices. The combined result will yield an accurate baseline measurement of Volcafe's scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions – a key first step toward achieving carbon neutrality. dss+, drawing on its experience with integrating climate action into business operations, will support Volcafe in developing a carbon reduction and removal plan.

"We are very pleased to be working with dss+ as Volcafe undertakes these important steps to measure and tackle our carbon footprint," says Carlos Ortiz, sustainability manager and climate lead at Volcafe. "Taking stock of our current footprint will help us focus our efforts and reduce emissions more effectively, and also, we will be in a better position to support the climate commitments from our strategic roaster partners. We are all in this climate journey together."

"In many countries, supply chains are overtaking farming and land use as the largest contributor to GHG emissions in the agri-food sector," says David Rochat, director of Sustainability Services at dss+. "We at dss+ are committed to addressing this issue through our work with clients, and proud to support Volcafe as they undertake this important work."

Volcafe has been actively laying the groundwork for this transition. During 2020 and 2021, Volcafe partnered with researchers from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences on the development of a coffee-specific Life Cycle Inventory and Assessment tool. The tool, which factors in over 300 variables in the production of coffee, allows for a holistic "cradle-to-grave" assessment of the environmental impact of a cup of coffee, and gives insight into effective adjustments and interventions.

Volcafe launched its new Sustainability Strategy in October 2021, with one of the three strategic pillars focused on combatting climate change through regenerative practices in coffee farming. The Volcafe Way farmer support programme works with tens of thousands of coffee farmers and promotes sustainable profitability, regenerative practices, and responsible citizenship throughout coffee value chains.

Volcafe understands the threat of climate change to the coffee sector, and knows that carbon reduction and removal will be critical to achieving its vision of a thriving, sustainable coffee business for all. And this project is an important step in our continuing journey.

About Volcafe

Established in 1851, Volcafe is one of the world's largest coffee merchants, specialising in worldwide green coffee procurement, processing in origin countries and distribution to roaster partners. Volcafe provides access to all the major coffee producing origins and supplies beans for over 80 billion cups a year.

https://edfman.com/coffee/

About dss+

dss⁺ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss⁺ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

https://www.consultdss.com

