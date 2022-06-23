Volante Technologies Dominates IBS Intelligence Annual Wholesale Payments Sales League Table for Second Year In a Row

Low-code cloud payments provider signs the highest number of new deals, capturing 30% of entire market

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced that it has been placed first in the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) for wholesale banking payments. This marks the second year that Volante has topped this category, and the first time any provider has achieved this in two consecutive years.

Volante achieved this by onboarding the highest number of total new customers across all payments providers and products with the majority of deals being legacy vendor replacements. This equates to 30% of all new wholesale banking payments solution implementations for the year, outpacing 6 other vendors and 12 different products across numerous geographical regions and customer types.

IBS Intelligence has been tracking the selection of banking systems annually for over 20 years. The IBSi SLT has been a barometer for banks to measure supplier performance across hundreds of system selection engagements carried out across the globe. This is the second year in a row that the wholesale banking technology market has witnessed unprecedented growth, with the deal count in this category increasing by a substantial 25% margin.

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence, said, "Dynamic digital acceleration is key to success in banking technology, primarily fueled by innovation. We congratulate Volante Technologies for the unique achievement of ranking #1 for two years running in the closely-fought category of Payment Systems | Wholesale in the annual IBSi SLT 2022."

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO of Volante Technologies, said, "To have been placed first in this prestigious global ranking for wholesale payments two years in a row is a remarkable achievement. It is a testament to our incredibly talented teams across the world, and to the trusted partner approach we bring to our customer relationships."

Oddiraju continued, "Because our cloud-native payment solutions are built on the solid bedrock of our proven low-code platform for financial services, our customers gain the freedom to evolve with speed and agility. By co-innovating with Volante, they can maximize value for their clients by offering secure, scalable, and feature-rich services that would take competitors years to develop."

An extract of the wholesale payments portion of the Sales League Table is available here .

