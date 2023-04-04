Volante Technologies and HCLTech join forces to accelerate cloud payments modernization for financial institutions

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with HCLTech, a leading global technology company. Together, the companies will drive payments modernization to help financial institutions keep up with the fast-paced digital disruption taking place across the industry.

HCLTech will combine its digital and engineering services capabilities with Volante's cloud-native payments solutions and low-code financial platform. This will enable financial institutions to quickly deploy solutions for instant payments, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) payments, and multiple low and high-value domestic and international payment methods. Moreover, the firms will co-innovate to make their shared vision of payments available to a broader range of customers and financial services organizations.

The companies will jointly develop centers of excellence in India and Romania to support the configuration, customization, integration, and implementation of Volante's ecosystem of business services for payments modernization. Both organizations are committed to ramping up this multi-regional team of specialists over the next three years.

"Our partnership with Volante will help our clients operate in a stable, scalable and flexible payment ecosystem and develop faster time-to-market capabilities," said Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer, and Global Head of Financial Services, HCLTech. "With HCLTech's decades of systems implementation expertise within payments and the banking industry as well as deep cloud technology experience, HCLTech and Volante will enable tremendous impact in the areas of payments-as-a-service for financial institutions and help banks modernize their payments infrastructure."

"HCLTech's energy and collaborative style stood out immediately as we began this partnership," said Jim Chow, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, Volante Technologies. "They have been an invaluable partner for Volante on the implementation and product side. Together with HCLTech, we will scale our ability to help banks modernize and drive innovative payments solutions."

"The joint centers of excellence will help us expand our international footprint faster and give us access to additional regional resources," said Deepak Gupta, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Payments as a Service and Strategic Partnerships, Volante Technologies. By adding these regional capabilities, we will proactively apply local know-how and engineering capabilities as our clients continue their payments modernization journey."

Currently, HCLTech and Volante Technologies are working on multiple implementation engagements with some of the largest banks in the world.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 222,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2022 totaled $12.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 150 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

