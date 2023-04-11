Vodka Seltzer Market Worth $2.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Dynamic adjustments in consumer tastes, high tendency towards tasty, low-alcohol, and low-calorie beverages, the rise in the impact of western culture, rapid urbanization, and changes in consumer perception towards the consumption of alcoholic beverages drive the global vodka seltzer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vodka Seltzer Market by Type (ABV Less Than 4.6%, ABV More Than 4.6%), by Packaging (Metal Cans, Bottles), by Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global vodka seltzer industry was valued at $472.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $2.0 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The global vodka seltzer market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, owing to factors, such as the rise in the impact of western culture, rapid urbanization, changes in consumer perception towards the consumption of alcoholic beverages, dynamic adjustments in consumer tastes, high tendency towards tasty, low-alcohol, and low-calorie beverages. However, a lack of product knowledge among the population of major developing countries and the rise in awareness among consumers to maintain tooth health restrain the market growth. On the other hand, huge investments made by international brewery companies in vodka seltzer production present prolific growth opportunities in the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the sales of alcoholic beverages around the globe. Key players and vendors experienced difficulties due to poor logistics, traffic control, and restrictions on public movement in the affected countries around the world, resulting in supply disruptions.

Additionally, pubs and restaurants that made a fortune by supplying alcohol were adversely affected, since socializing became obsolete. All these factors affected the growth of the market during the pandemic era.

Post-pandemic, the global vodka seltzer market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, with the surging popularity of alcoholic seltzer for special occasions.

The ABV more than 4.6% segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the ABV more than 4.6% segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global vodka seltzer market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its wide availability, high market penetration, and high consumption. However, the ABV less than 4.6% segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increased consumer preference for low-alcoholic drinks.

The metal cans segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

In terms of packaging, the metal cans segment contributed to the largest share of more than 90% of the global vodka seltzer market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Metal cans are a suitable packaging option for packing alcoholic beverages that provides ease during usage. The bottles segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increased use of bottles for packaging by manufacturers because it is convenient and cost-effective.

The off-trade segment to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe

Based on distribution channel, the off-trade segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-thirds of the overall vodka seltzer market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rapid westernization trends, the emergence of modern trade in the developing regions, and the increased association of the internet and e-shopping in the developing regions.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

By region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global vodka seltzer market and is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing awareness and rising marketing activities in the developing countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in westernization and adoption of innovative vodka seltzer products among consumers in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Diageo plc.

High Noon Spirits Company

Pernod Ricard

Carlton & United Breweries

Cutwater Spirits, LLC

East London Liquor Company Limited

Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Mark Anthony Brewing, Inc

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Nude Beverages

La Dolce Vita Seltzer

Southern Tier Distilling Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global vodka seltzer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research